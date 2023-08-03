ATLANTIC CITY — Sah’nye Degraffenreidt started his football career with the Atlantic City Dolphins.

The Atlantic City High School standout wide receiver gave back to the youth program Thursday.

Degraffenreidt, along with other Vikings players and coaches, hosted the Dolphins Football Camp and Combine at Shellem Royal Field, home of the Atlantic City Dolphins.

The Dolphins have four divisions for children ages 5 to 14 — taxi, peewee, junior varsity and varsity.

The free clinic went over basic football skills and helped the 70-plus youth athletes from the Dolphins program who attended the event enhance their skills and take their game to the next level.

“It’s always cool to give back to Atlantic City,” said Degraffenreidt, a rising junior who already has scholarship offers from Temple University, Penn State, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, South Carolina, West Virginia, Michigan and Rutgers.

“I started off here and made my way up to high school and made a name for myself. I just want to give back to them so they could do the same thing I did,” Degraffenreidt said. “What I want to (tell) them is to not give up. Follow your dreams. If you want to do anything, like play football, just keep following your dreams.”

Keenan Wright is entering his fourth season as the Vikings’ coach. Thursday’s event was something he wanted to put together for a long time. He said the camp “was long overdue,” and anticipates this being an annual event

Last season, Wright led Atlantic City to a 7-3 record and the Central Jersey Group V semifinals. It was the Vikings’ first winning campaign since 2017, first playoff appearance since 2016 and first playoff win since 2012.

“We need to stay connected to the city,” said Wright, who began the camp by talking to the athletes and teaching them how to properly stretch. “We are Atlantic City High School. Atlantic City Dolphins are one of our ascending programs, so it’s definitely great for the community.

“Football is a great sport. I think a lot of kids should get more involved with it. It’s just great.”

Dontaye Thompson was one of the many youth athletes who attended. The 13-year-old and rising eighth grader made a 30-yard pass in warmups with just a flick of the wrist. He was grateful Atlantic City high schoolers hosted this camp.

“This is a good thing,” he said.

Thompson plays running back, quarterback and wide receiver. He was unsure which was his favorite.

“I’m good at all of them,” said Thompson, who plans to play for the Vikings in 2024.

Haleem Ceaser, one of the parents in attendance, was there to watch his son, 6-year-old Haleem Ceaser Jr. The elder Ceaser played for the Dolphins around 1994 and the Vikings around 1999.

“It’s a good experience. It’s a good experience for him,” said Ceaser, who added this is the first season his son is playing football. “He’s young and up-and-coming and loves the game of football. So, we are going to see how he does.”

The younger Ceaser likes to play quarterback and running back.

“I love watching this,” the elder Ceaser said. “I love being out here as a parent and showing support.”

The young athletes were broken up into groups, and various players and coaches instructed them, whether it was passing, running or agility drills. Vikings assistant Ray Weed, who was a standout quarterback at Absegami, was one of the instructors. He even had a catch with some of the kids beforehand.

With events like Thursday, hopefully it can help “kids stay home and go to Atlantic City,” Weed said.

“It’s awesome,” said Weed, who was also a standout wrestler for the Braves and placed seventh in the state in 2021. “It’s a great opportunity not only for our players and our staff, but also for all the kids of Atlantic City to kind of put names to faces and get an opportunity to build relationships.”

Weed, who wrestled at Rider in the winter, will now take classes at Stockton. He has been plagued with injuries over the last four years and underwent some surgeries. He stepped back from playing sports “to save my body,” he said.

“I moved on from that part of my life,” Weed said, “and be around what I love — the kids and sports and stuff like that. Out here with all the coaches and kids, it’s a ton of fun. It’s what I love to do. I love football. It was a great opportunity for me. I’m taking it and running with it.”

Excitement builds as season approaches

Atlantic City assistant Lawrence “Dink” Triniwell had coached Weed in youth football, so Weed said he has a very strong relationship with Triniwell, who introduced Weed to Wright.

Wright then took in Weed to be an assistant this season.

“He’s very goal-oriented, like me, and I’m learning a lot from him,” Weed said of Wright. “I was very excited to join his staff and get to learn under him. There is a lot more to football than being a player as opposed to being a coach. After the season we had last year, watching it from afar myself, you can definitely feel and see something special with the kids and coaches.”

Degraffenreidt, a first-team Press All-Star in 2022, along with second-team All-Star quarterback Joe Lyons, Raul Cabrera and many others return for the Vikings. Degraffenreidt said the team has a very good opportunity for a championship.

“I’m really excited for the season for I can show them who I really am and what I can really do,” Degraffenreidt said.

Teams across the state will start official practices with pads Wednesday and begin scrimmages Aug. 16. The season starts Aug. 25.

“Every team is gearing up and every team wants to compete,” Wright said. “We want to make sure we stay sharp.”

ACHS Free Football Clinic at the Dolphins Football Field