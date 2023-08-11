Things were not as chaotic for the Absegami High School football team this offseason.

Last year, longtime assistant Jim Harritopulos became the head coach just days before preseason practice began after Chris Sacco left to become the Hammonton athletic director.

“We’re in a good spot right now,” Harritopulos said. “At this point, we have a lot more stability. We’re happy with the direction we’re going in. Last year at the start of the season, I think I was the head coach for eight days. It was a lot for everyone. Everyone handled it the best they could. I think the kids did a great job with it.”

Absegami begins this season with an upbeat attitude. The Braves dropped their first six games but won three of their last four last season. Absegami featured a number of sophomores in key positions in 2022.

“We had a lot of growing pains,” Harritopulos said. “We’ve got a lot of experience coming back, and that’s a good thing. We know what the expectations are. We just have to go out there and try to raise the bar a little bit.”

Kendall Armstrong IV returns at quarterback. The junior threw for 1,322 yards and 16 TDs last season.

Nyjere Robinson should be one of Armstrong’s top receivers. The senior caught 28 passes for 619 yards and four TDs last season.

“He was a go-to target for us last year,” Harritopulos said. “He was kind of like the catalyst for us. He’s an explosive kid, a hard worker. We’re counting on him as a senior to emerge even more.”

Gabe Wilkins, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound senior, leads the offensive and defensive lines. Wilkins made 45 tackles last season.

“He can play every position,” Harritopulos said. “He makes all our calls. He’s a great leader. He’s just consistent. You know what you're getting with Gabe. We appreciate everything he does to get both sides of the ball set up.”

Defensive standouts include senior linebacker Andrew Whyee (58 tackles) and defensive backs Sherwood Cross (67 tackles), Shamir Harper and Zach Parmer (56 tackles).

The Braves will play on a renovated home field this season, with artificial grass and new lights. Abdullah Anderson, a 2014 Absegami graduate and NFL defensive lineman currently with the Washington Commanders, made a donation to help the school upgrade its weight room.

“In this day and age, it’s pivotal,” Harritopulos said of the facility upgrades. “We’re set up for a strength and conditioning program that is modern day. Getting a turf field, getting new lights, makes it modern. Kids these days need something to look at and go, ‘Wow.’”

Absegami plays in the West Jersey Football League's United Division with Atlantic City, Bridgeton, Mainland Regional, Oakcrest and Egg Harbor Township.

Harritopulos said a key for the Braves this season is a fast start. That won’t be easy. Absegami opens with four straight road games.

“We haven’t had a chance to win early in the past two years,” Harritopulos said. “We have to win early and establish our brand of football. There’s enough talent here to be successful. We just need to understand and push our limits, so we can get to that.”