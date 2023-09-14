EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Kendall Armstrong IV came out ready to play Thursday.

The junior quarterback threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Absegami High School football team to a 28-13 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a West Jersey United Division game. The Braves improved to 2-2. The Eagles fell to 1-3.

“It feels great,” said Armstrong, 16, of Galloway Township. “We definitely needed this as a team. We fought hard all game. We only had two practices this week. We were inside with the thunderstorms. We definitely needed this win as a team. It feels great.”

With 45.5 seconds left in the second quarter, Armstrong threw a 17-yard pass to running back Richard Gibson to extend the Braves lead to 14-7. The Braves went three-and-out on three consecutive drives before that score, so that gave Absegami momentum. Gibson also finished with 89 rushing yards and two TDs.

“Going into it, I knew we had to end (the first half) with a score,” Armstrong said. “We came in and I brought the huddle and was, like, “Let’s go. We got this. We have to score this drive.’ We fought as a team and we punched it in.”

The Braves' defense forced a punt to start the third quarter. On the ensuing drive, Armstrong threw a 20-yard pass to Logan Simpson to extend the lead to 21-7. Simpson finished with 93 receiving yards, Donald Johnson 66, Gibson 24 and Zach Parmer 23.

“Kendall is really coming into his own,” Absegami coach Jim Harritopulos said of Armstrong. “Kendall is doing a great job of running an efficient offense and getting the ball to our athletes in space and doing what we want to do on offense and just moving the ball down field and keeping us in front of the chains. He is doing a great job with film study and in the weight room. He is a great leader

Early in the fourth quarter EHT’s Kemun Council rushed for a 4-yard score to cut the deficit to 21-13. Council finished with 97 rushing yards and two scores. Eagles senior QB Bradley Smith threw for 104 yards. Gibson’s 4-yard TD run with 7 minutes left in regulation capped the scoring.

Absegami lost 50-13 to Atlantic City on Sept. 8 and 50-48 to Cedar Creek on Sept. 1

“That (an enrollment) Group V team with a lot of players, and they are well coached,” Harritopulos said. “It’s good for us to rebound after two tough games. I’m proud of our guys. They stuck to the plan. They were resilient in practice and were focusing every day and sticking to what we wanted to do.”

Absegami received the opening kickoff and drove down to EHT’s 13-yard line before turning possession over on downs. EHT did nothing with that defensive stop and were forced to punt after on the ensuing drive. Gibson then rushed for a 3-yard TD to give the Braves a 7-0 lead. Armstrong threw a 43-yard pass to Logan Simpson on fourth-and-7 to keep the 62-yard, nine- play scoring drive alive.

“The game feels great. We definitely need this as a program going into a good school with Highland (Regional) next week,” Armstrong said. “We definitely needed this and it feels great to win on a Thursday night.”

Council rushed for a 2-yard score on the ensuing drive to tie the score at 7-7. Smith completed 32- and 17-yard passes to Justin Moore and Owen Andrews, respectively, on the drive. Moore finished with 38 receiving yards, Andrews 33.

EHT went three-and-out on two of its next three drives to close out the second half, and Absegami’s Sherwood Cross made an interception on the other. EHT punted twice to start the second half.

“We are locked in on Highland right,” Harritopulos said. “We will start our prep (Thursday) night and try to get another win and get ourselves in the right spot for a playoff run. Our guys played their tails off. They deserve this win.”

Absegami 0 14 7 7 — 28

Egg Harbor Twp. 0 7 0 6 — 13

SECOND QUARTER

A — Gibson 3 run (DeGennero kick)

E — Council 2 run (Simeon kick)

A — Gibson 17 pass from Armstrong (DeGennero kick)

THIRD QUARTER

A — Simpson 20 pass from Armstrong (DeGennero kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

E — Council 4 run (kick failed)

A — Gibson 4 run (DeGennero kick)

Egg Harbor Township High School Hosts Absegami High School Football