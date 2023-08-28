The first weekend of the high school football season is over.

Here’s a look back at the season’s opening weekend, plus a preview of what’s to come this week.

3 things we learned this weekend

1. There aren’t too many South Jersey sports events that you can flip on a TV in California and watch. Add the Battle at the Beach to the list.

The third annual showcase continued to establish itself as the must-see event for the opening weekend of the high school football season. ESPN2 televised IMG Academy’s 17-14 win over St. Joseph Prep of Philadelphia on Saturday night. The two programs are among the nation's best. The telecast looked great, with plenty of shots of the Ocean City beach and Boardwalk.

2. High school football in southern Cape May County is often overlooked. Not this season.

Both Middle Township and Lower Cape May are South Jersey Group II playoff contenders and opened the season with impressive wins last Friday, beating their opponents by the combined score of 84-6. Middle Township will play at Oakcrest (1-0) at 5 p.m. Friday. Lower Cape May will host Clayton (1-0) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

3. Ocean City showed Friday it is not to be underestimated this season. The Red Raiders finished 3-8 last season, including a 40-21 loss to Pleasantville on Thanksgiving. But Ocean City, which features several talented sophomores and juniors, opened this season with a 14-6 win over Pleasantville on Friday at the Battle at the Bay. Backup quarterback Ryan Hendricks threw a pair of TD passes in the win. Hendricks took the field after starter Walker Bailey injured his foot in the first half. Ocean City will play at rival Mainland Regional (1-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.

MVPS

Each week of the season The Press picks four MVPs based on the previous weekend’s performances.

Braswell Thomas

Lower Cape May

The junior wide receiver and linebacker showed why he is one of the state’s top players as the Caper Tigers beat Bridgeton 44-6. Thomas caught five passes for 102 yards and a TD, returned an interception for a TD and made two tackles for losses. Lower (1-0) hosts Clayton (1-0) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Joe Lyons

Atlantic City

The senior quarterback completed 18 of 24 passes for 301 yards and two TDs as the Vikings beat Williamstown 28-7. Atlantic City (1-0) will play at Clearview (0-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Cole Cramer

Southern Regional

The junior running back touched the ball twice from scrimmage in Southern’s 35-13 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South. He scored both times. Cramer ran 79 yards for a score and caught a 65-yard TD pass — both in the first quarter. Just for good measure, Cramer also returned a kickoff 86 yards for another TD in the third quarter. Southern (1-0) will host Central Regional (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Donovan Linthicum

Oakcrest

The sophomore linebacker made 17 tackles, including one for a loss, as the Falcons opened the season with a 19-11 win over Vineland. Oakcrest (1-0) will host Middle Township (1-0) at 5 p.m. Friday.

Did you notice?

Absegami opened the season with a 26-14 win over Lacey Township on Friday. The Braves have won four of their last five games dating to last season.

Richard Gibson carried 16 times for 118 yards and three TDs in the win over Lacey. Quarterback Kendall Armstrong threw for 125 yards and a TD. Defensive lineman Gabe Wilkins made 13 tackles, including two for losses, and forced a fumble.

Quote of the week

“Hopefully, only up from here,” he said with a smile. “We set the bar high, and hopefully I can hold myself to that standard.”

— Hammonton running back Kenny Smith after scoring five TDs in the Blue Devils' season-opening 35-0 win over St. John Vianney.

What to look forward to this weekend:

In the world of high school football, last week was considered Week 0. This is Week 1, and it begins Thursday with some interesting matchups.

Hammonton (1-0) plays at Cherokee (1-0) at 6 p.m. Thursday. Cherokee is coming off an impressive 22-19 win over Winslow Township. … New Egg Harbor Township coach Rob Davis makes his home debut when the Eagles (0-1) host Holy Spirit (1-0) at 6 p.m. Friday. … Cedar Creek (1-0) will play the first night home game in school history when it hosts Absegami (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Elite 11

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press' high school sports staff based on staff observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:

1. Toms River North (2) 1-0: Beat Millville 14-7

2. Millville (1) 0-1: Lost to Toms River North 14-7

3. Delsea Regional (3) 0-0; Idle

4. Mainland Regional (4) 1-0: Beat Washington Township 26-7

5. Hammonton (5) 1-0: Beat St. John Vianney 35-0

6. Donovan Catholic (9) 1-0: Beat St. Augustine Prep 21-16

7. Shawnee (10) 1-0: Beat Northern Burlington 48-21

8. Atlantic City (11) 1-0: Beat Williamstown 28-7

9. Cherokee (UR) 1-0: Beat Winslow Township 22-19

10. Camden Eastside (UR) 1-0: Beat Irvington 6-0

11. St. Augustine Prep (8) 0-1: Lost to Donovan Catholic 21-16