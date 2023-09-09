BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep football team needed its defense to step up Friday night.

Julian Giambuzzi helped answer the call.

The junior linebacker finished with seven tackles to go with an interception to lead the Hermits to a 3-0 victory over Cherokee in a West Jersey Football League American Division game at Fr. Stephen LaRosa Field.

The Chiefs (2-1), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, were coming off a 47-point performance in a win over Hammonton. Cherokee scored 22 points in its season opener on Aug. 25. Along with having a solid offense, the Chiefs only allowed 26 points in their first two games.

The Hermits (2-1) are ranked ninth.

“Starting on Monday, we knew this would be a battle on defense,” Giambuzzi said. “We knew our defense could perform, but this was going to be our biggest battle and our biggest test. When we come together as a team, we presented what we can do. We are just as good as anyone in South Jersey defensively.”

Matt Bonczek finished with a team-leading nine tackles, and Ugochukwu Nwotite and Roman Coney each had four tackles. Bonczek made a sack to end the game, and Nwotite got one late in the first half. Tristian McLeer and Damari Simeon each made three tackles.

Many other defensive players made crucial plays throughout the game.

“The defense stepped up big again and again,” St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said. “The defense, the coaches did a great job. To shut a team like that out, they are a good offensive football team.”

The Hermits put together a strong opening drive, which led to Antonio Freund’s 28-yard field goal.

However, St. Augustine could have gotten even more.

The Hermits had a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. But after penalties for delay of game, false start and holding, they faced a second-and-goal at the 17. St. Augustine’s drive started at its own 27. Julian Turney rushed for 62 yards, including a 21-yard run. Quarterback Ryan Gambill had a 13-yard run on third-and-9. Turney rushed for 138 yards Friday.

Freund also made a 38-yard FG in the Hermits’ season-opening loss to Donovan Catholic.

“We did some good things early offensively, but we just fell apart at the goal line there,” Lancetta said. “The delay of game, that is on me. We should have gone in there and finished it off. But the field goal was big. (Freund) came through.

“Our special teams were good too because (the Chiefs) brought a lot and tried to block the punts,” Lancetta said. “It was good we got them off. We just needed it. This is a really big win for us right now. … They were ranked up there. People had us buried and nobody gave us a chance and we came through.”

On Cherokee’s first drive, Giambuzzi made an interception and a nice return. St. Augustine should have taken over deep in Chiefs territory after that, but a block in the back pushed the Hermits back to Cherokee 45.

“That was just practice and film,” Giambuzzi said of his interception. “I run that play in my head all week. It feels good to make those plays.”

But two plays later, Cherokee senior Louis Rhodes made an interception. The Chiefs’ converted a third -and-16 on a pass from Ryan Bender to Tommy Pajic. The Hermits’ defense soon forced a turnover on downs. St. Augustine’s offense then went three-and-out.

St. Augustine turned it over on downs and punted twice in the second half. Cherokee turned it over on downs on one drive after a wide open receiver dropped a would-be deep completion. The Hermits’ Ty McLeer also made a huge pass breakup to fourth down with 6 minutes left.

“It’s tough. It’s adversity,” Giambuzzi said about the offense not capitalizing on the opportunities the defense was giving. “In the face of adversity, we stepped up. I know the offense will get it taken care of. We have a big week coming up against Millville. It’s just adversity. And as a defense, (adversity) is what we practice every week.

“I’m just looking forward to moving on. This is the start of a run, I believe. When we come together, we can beat anybody.”

The Hermits will host second-ranked Millville next Friday. The Hermits lost 21-14 to Millville in 2022 and beat the Thunderbolts 31-17 in 2021.

“We are playing really good defense,” Lancetta said. “We have to straighten some things out offensively, but we will. We will get the film and watch the film (Saturday) and be off Sunday and come back to work Monday.”

Cherokee;0 0 0 0 — 0

St. Augustine; 3 0 0 0 — 3

FIRST QUARTER

SA— Freund 28 kick

PHOTOS Cherokee at St.Augustine football