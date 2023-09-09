OCEAN CITY — Alim Park’s interception with 10 seconds left helped Cedar Creek High School finally shake off a persistent Ocean City to win their Independence Division game 33-25 on Friday night in the West Jersey Football League.

The Pirates, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, improved to 3-0. The Raiders fell to 1-2. It was the first division game for both teams.

Ocean City scored with 46 seconds left to get within eight points, Duke Guenther running it in from 12 yards out and Roy Salugta catching the two-point pass. The Red Raiders quickly capitalized on that late momentum by recovering its onside kick. Moments later, however, Parks’ interception sealed the Pirates’ victory.

Billy Smith's 56-yard touchdown pass to Parks — their second scoring connection of the game — had helped Cedar Creek go up 26-17 with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter. Parks broke free from would-be tacklers at the 30 on his way to the end zone. Darius Benjamin hit the PAT. The Pirates got the ball back, and Smith added another TD on an 8-yard keeper.

"We came in here kind of down because we gave up 48 points last week (in a 50-48 win over Absegami)," said Parks, a 17-year-old senior from Egg Harbor City. "We came in here and we battled and battled. We came out in the second half and played right and came out on top."

The Pirates had taken a 12-10 lead into the fourth quarter and soon extended it as Smith ran for a 13-yard touchdown, and Benjamin hit the PAT to make it 19-10.

"In the second half, coming in we just felt good," said Smith, a 17-year-old senior from Egg Harbor Cpity. “The first half wasn't the best, but at halftime we talked it over a little bit. The O-line got stuff straightened out, and the defense did a great job today. I give a lot of credit to those guys. They did a great job getting us the ball back to score touchdowns."

But the Red Raiders were not nearly done. Walker Bailey and wide receiver Jon Moyer connected on their second TD pass of the night, this one for 29 yards. Ryder Hay's PAT cut Cedar Creek's lead to 19-17 with 8:36 left to play.

Ocean City had taken a 10-6 lead in the third quarter when Hay hit a 28-yard field goal, but the Pirates responded with Aamir Dunbar's 2-yard scoring run. The kick failed, leaving Cedar Creek with a two-point lead heading into the final 12 minutes.

The teams traded the lead several times.

"They're (Ocean City) always tough. They're well-coached and do a really good job," Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. "We knew we were going to be in a dogfight. It was such a weird week with the heat pushing practice back a little bit and putting practice in the gym. We had a couple starters that were out that we had to fill in for, and our young kids really stepped up and did a great job.”

Melody said that Cedar Creek didn't panic being down 7-6 at halftime.

"That's kind of what our team is," Melody said. "We just had to work and make adjustments. We saw some things in the first half that we knew we were going to able to exploit a little bit. We wanted to get our playmakers the ball in space, and we did that with Darius, Alim, and CJ (McAfee) did a great job, and Billy's playing at a high level right now.”

The Red Raiders scored the game's first points. Bailey hit Moyer with a 25-yard TD pass on the left sideline, and Hay kicked the PAT. Cedar Creek got its first points when Smith threw a 9-yard TD pass to Parks. The Pirates opted for a two-point try, but Smith was stopped on a run play, leaving the Red Raiders up 7-6 at halftime.

"The effort by our guys was fantastic," Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. "The guys played hard. We just made too many mistakes, fundamental mistakes. It's a game of blocking and tackling. That's (Cedar Creek) an explosive team, and when you don't do those things fundamentally well the entire time you'll be in trouble.

"Today was Walker's first full varsity game. In our opener he got hurt on the second play, so I thought for his furst full varsity game that he did a lot of good things."

Cedar Creek 0 6 6 21 - 33

Ocean City 0 7 3 15 - 25

SECOND QUARTER

OC: Moyer 25 pass from Bailey (Hay kick)

CC: Parks 9 pass from Smith (run failed)

THIRD QUARTER

OC: Hay 28 field goal

CC: Dunbar 2 run (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

CC: Smith 13 run (Benjamin kick)

OC: Moyer 29 pass from Bailey (Hay kick)

CC: Parks 56 pass from Smith (Benjamin kick)

CC: Smith 8 run (Benjamin kick)

OC: Guenther 12 run (Salugta pass from Bailey)