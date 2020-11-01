Football Elite 11 sees little movement, but that won't be the case for long

There was little movement in The Press Elite 11 ranking of high school football teams this week.
Next week, that shouldn’t be the case.
Two key games Friday should have a big impact on the ranking.
Fifth-ranked St. Augustine (3-1) will host No. 2 ranked Holy Spirit (4-0) on Friday at 6 p.m.
Fourth-ranked Cherokee (5-0) will host top-ranked Lenape (4-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
What follows is this week’s ranking:
A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:
1. Lenape (1) 4-0: Beat Shawnee 10-3
2. Holy Spirit (3) 4-0: Idle
3. Ocean City (4) 4-0: Idle
4. Cherokee (5) 5-0: Beat Seneca 42-7
5. St. Augustine (8) 3-1: Beat Williamstown 17-16
6. Williamstown (2) 4-1: Lost to St. Augustine 17-16
7. Donovan Catholic (6): 5-0: Beat Southern Regional 21-14
8. St. Joseph (7) 4-1: Beat Cedar Creek 49-19
9. Winslow Township (9) 4-0: Idle
10. Hammonton (10) 2-1: Idle
11. Burlington Township (11) 5-0: Beat Rancocas Valley 33-27
Field hockey
1. Eastern Regional (1) 7-0
2. Kingsway Reg. (2) 8-0
3. Moorestown (3) 7-0
4. Camden Catholic (4) 5-1-1
5. Southern Reg. (5) 10-0
6. Seneca (7) 7-2-1
7. Haddonfield (6) 8-2
8. Ocean City (8) 6-2
9. Middle Twp. (9) 6-1-1
10. Shawnee (11) 7-2-1
11. Williamstown (10) 7-2
Boys soccer
1. Shawnee 7-1
2. St. Augustine 7-1-1
3. Triton Regional 8-0
4. Toms River North 10-0
5. Washington Township 6-1
6. Clearview Regional 6-2-1
7. Cherokee 5-1-1
8. Pinelands Regional 7-0-1
9. Kingsway Regional 6-2-1
10. Haddon Township 7-1-1
11. 10. Egg Harbor Township 7-1
Girls soccer
1. Eastern Regional 9-0
2. Toms River North 9-0-1
3. Ocean City 5-0-1
4. Washington Township 4-1
5. Gloucester Tech 8-1
6. Haddonfield 8-1-1
7. Millville 7-0
8. Kingsway Regional 6-3
9. Cherokee 6-2-1
10. Williamstown 6-2-1
11. Lacey Township 8-1-1
