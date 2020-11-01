 Skip to main content
Football Elite 11 sees little movement, but that won't be the case for long
Football Elite 11 sees little movement, but that won't be the case for long

101420_spt_prep

On Oct. 13 2020, in Bridgeton, Bridgeton boys soccer hosts St.Augustine Prep.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

There was little movement in The Press Elite 11 ranking of high school football teams this week.

Next week, that shouldn’t be the case.

Two key games Friday should have a big impact on the ranking.

Fifth-ranked St. Augustine (3-1) will host No. 2 ranked Holy Spirit (4-0) on Friday at 6 p.m.

Fourth-ranked Cherokee (5-0) will host top-ranked Lenape (4-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.

What follows is this week’s ranking:

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:

1. Lenape (1) 4-0: Beat Shawnee 10-3

2. Holy Spirit (3) 4-0: Idle

3. Ocean City (4) 4-0: Idle

4. Cherokee (5) 5-0: Beat Seneca 42-7

5. St. Augustine (8) 3-1: Beat Williamstown 17-16

6. Williamstown (2) 4-1: Lost to St. Augustine 17-16

7. Donovan Catholic (6): 5-0: Beat Southern Regional 21-14

8. St. Joseph (7) 4-1: Beat Cedar Creek 49-19

9. Winslow Township (9) 4-0: Idle

10. Hammonton (10) 2-1: Idle

11. Burlington Township (11) 5-0: Beat Rancocas Valley 33-27

Field hockey

1. Eastern Regional (1) 7-0

2. Kingsway Reg. (2) 8-0

3. Moorestown (3) 7-0

4. Camden Catholic (4) 5-1-1

5. Southern Reg. (5) 10-0

6. Seneca (7) 7-2-1

7. Haddonfield (6) 8-2

8. Ocean City (8) 6-2

9. Middle Twp. (9) 6-1-1

10. Shawnee (11) 7-2-1

11. Williamstown (10) 7-2

Boys soccer

1. Shawnee 7-1

2. St. Augustine 7-1-1

3. Triton Regional 8-0

4. Toms River North 10-0

5. Washington Township 6-1

6. Clearview Regional 6-2-1

7. Cherokee 5-1-1

8. Pinelands Regional 7-0-1

9. Kingsway Regional 6-2-1

10. Haddon Township 7-1-1

11. 10. Egg Harbor Township 7-1

Girls soccer

1. Eastern Regional 9-0

2. Toms River North 9-0-1

3. Ocean City 5-0-1

4. Washington Township 4-1

5. Gloucester Tech 8-1

6. Haddonfield 8-1-1

7. Millville 7-0

8. Kingsway Regional 6-3

9. Cherokee 6-2-1

10. Williamstown 6-2-1

11. Lacey Township 8-1-1

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

