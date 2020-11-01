Football Elite 11 sees little movement, but that won't be the case for long

There was little movement in The Press Elite 11 ranking of high school football teams this week.

Next week, that shouldn’t be the case.

Two key games Friday should have a big impact on the ranking.

Fifth-ranked St. Augustine (3-1) will host No. 2 ranked Holy Spirit (4-0) on Friday at 6 p.m.

Fourth-ranked Cherokee (5-0) will host top-ranked Lenape (4-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.

What follows is this week’s ranking:

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:

1. Lenape (1) 4-0: Beat Shawnee 10-3

2. Holy Spirit (3) 4-0: Idle

3. Ocean City (4) 4-0: Idle

4. Cherokee (5) 5-0: Beat Seneca 42-7

5. St. Augustine (8) 3-1: Beat Williamstown 17-16

6. Williamstown (2) 4-1: Lost to St. Augustine 17-16