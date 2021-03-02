Flyers, 76ers to allow 3,100 fans at home games; Phillies can have 8,800 at Citizens Bank Park

It has been almost a year since the Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park opened their gates to the public.
But the stands will not be empty anymore.
The City of Philadelphia announced Tuesday it loosened its COVID-19 restrictions for large indoor and outdoor venues. A specified number of fans will be permitted to attend the games for the remainder of the Flyers’ and 76ers’ seasons and the upcoming Phillies campaign.
The Wells Fargo Center is allowed up to 15% capacity, or about 3,100 fans, for Flyers and Sixers games effective immediately. Citizens Bank Park will be permitted to have 20% capacity, or 8,800 fans, when the Phillies’ season begins in April.
There will be fans at the next Flyers home game Sunday night against the Washington Capitals. The Sixers’ first home game with fans since the pandemic led the NBA to shut down last March will be March 14 against the San Antonio Spurs, after the league’s All-Star break.
“We’ve been working around the clock to ensure that we can safely welcome Flyers and 76ers fans back to Wells Fargo Center, and we’re thrilled to open our doors to Philly sports fans once again,” said Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Flyers and Wells Fargo Center.
Wells Fargo Center said in a release that hundreds of part-time employees will get back to work. Fans and workers will have to wear masks and will be spread throughout the venue. There will be cashless transactions for tickets and concessions as well as contactless parking.
“We are thrilled to finally welcome home the best fans in the world. Our team feeds off of our fans’ incredible energy, so it’s no coincidence the 76ers have been the best home team in the NBA over the last several years,” said Chris Heck, the 76ers’ president of business operations. “Over the past 12 months, we’ve learned many new ways to stay connected with our fans, but there’s no replacing their physical presence.”
The Phillies will first offer tickets to season-ticket holders before selling to the general public March 12. The team will only release tickets to the first 19 home games, which are series against the Atlanta Braves (April 1-4), New York Mets (April 5-7 and April 30-May 2), St. Louis Cardinals (April 16-18), San Francisco Giants (April 19-21) and Milwaukee Brewers (May 3-6).
The remaining home games go on sale in early April.
The reason for not selling all the tickets at once is because the permitted attendance could increase or decrease depending on coronavirus numbers in the coming weeks and months. All tickets will be sold on the mobile app or the team’s website.
Fans 2 years old or older must wear a mask at all times if not eating or drinking. Fans will be seated in pods of two, three or four people. Some pods will be available for five to six people. The Phillies said the ballpark will be cleaned and disinfected before, during and after each game and that hand-sanitizing stations will be available.
“We have been diligently working with our city and state officials to finalize health and safety protocols at Citizens Bank Park. With these important measures now in place, we are excited to safely welcome a limited number of our fans back to the ballpark experience,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said in a statement. “The unmatched energy our fans bring to the game has undoubtedly been missed, and we can’t wait to hear their cheers once again come opening day.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.