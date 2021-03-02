Flyers, 76ers to allow 3,100 fans at home games; Phillies can have 8,800 at Citizens Bank Park

“We are thrilled to finally welcome home the best fans in the world. Our team feeds off of our fans’ incredible energy, so it’s no coincidence the 76ers have been the best home team in the NBA over the last several years,” said Chris Heck, the 76ers’ president of business operations. “Over the past 12 months, we’ve learned many new ways to stay connected with our fans, but there’s no replacing their physical presence.”

The Phillies will first offer tickets to season-ticket holders before selling to the general public March 12. The team will only release tickets to the first 19 home games, which are series against the Atlanta Braves (April 1-4), New York Mets (April 5-7 and April 30-May 2), St. Louis Cardinals (April 16-18), San Francisco Giants (April 19-21) and Milwaukee Brewers (May 3-6).

The remaining home games go on sale in early April.

The reason for not selling all the tickets at once is because the permitted attendance could increase or decrease depending on coronavirus numbers in the coming weeks and months. All tickets will be sold on the mobile app or the team’s website.