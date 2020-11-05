Five Press-area teams to play in four-team postseason pods this month

The St. Augustine Prep, Hammonton, Holy Spirit, Ocean City and St. Joseph Academy high school football teams will play in four-team postseason pods this month.

Other teams in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have been assigned two games to play this month. Wildwood and Cumberland Regional elected to not participate in assigned games.

The first round of pod games will be played Nov. 13-15. The winners and losers will meet Nov. 20-21.

The pods are in lieu of traditional playoffs during this COVID-19-shortened season. They are designed to match teams against each other in competitive games. A West Jersey Football League committee seeded the pods and scheduled the assigned games.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the postseason pods and the rest of the schedule Thursday. Game times will be determined.

The pod and assigned game schedule is (seeds in parentheses):

Pod Bracket 1

Nov. 13/14

Delran (4) at Salem (1)

Haddon Heights (3) at Paulsboro (2)

Pod Bracket 2