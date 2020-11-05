Five Press-area teams to play in four-team postseason pods this month

The St. Augustine Prep, Hammonton, Holy Spirit, Ocean City and St. Joseph Academy high school football teams will play in four-team postseason pods this month.
Other teams in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have been assigned two games to play this month. Wildwood and Cumberland Regional elected to not participate in assigned games.
The first round of pod games will be played Nov. 13-15. The winners and losers will meet Nov. 20-21.
The pods are in lieu of traditional playoffs during this COVID-19-shortened season. They are designed to match teams against each other in competitive games. A West Jersey Football League committee seeded the pods and scheduled the assigned games.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the postseason pods and the rest of the schedule Thursday. Game times will be determined.
The pod and assigned game schedule is (seeds in parentheses):
Pod Bracket 1
Nov. 13/14
Delran (4) at Salem (1)
Haddon Heights (3) at Paulsboro (2)
Pod Bracket 2
Nov. 13
Williamstown (3) at St. Augustine/Holy Spirit (2)
Nov. 15
Lenape (4) at Cherokee (1)
Pod Bracket 3
Nov. 13/14
St. Joe (4) at Winslow Township (1)
Ocean City (3) at Burlington Township (2)
Pod Bracket 4
Nov. 13/14
Hammonton (4) at St. Augustine/Holy Spirit (1)
Nottingham (3) at Camden (2)
Other games
Assigned games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland
Nov. 13
Bridgeton at Glassboro
Millville at Delsea
Egg Harbor Township at Vineland
Penns Grove at Buena
Absegami at Pleasantville
Atlantic City at Mainland
Lower Cape May at Holy Cross Prep
Pennsville at Middle Township
Nov. 14
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Nov. 20
Vineland at Notre Dame
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Glassboro at Buena
Gateway at Middle Township
Pleasantville at Haddonfield
Mainland at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Township at Seneca
Highland at Millville
Nov. 21
Bridgeton at Cherry Hill East
Atlantic City at Penns Grove
Lower Cape May at Overbrook
