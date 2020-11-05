 Skip to main content
Five Press-area teams to play in four-team postseason pods this month
Five Press-area teams to play in four-team postseason pods this month

The St. Augustine Prep, Hammonton, Holy Spirit, Ocean City and St. Joseph Academy high school football teams will play in four-team postseason pods this month.

Other teams in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have been assigned two games to play this month. Wildwood and Cumberland Regional elected to not participate in assigned games.

The first round of pod games will be played Nov. 13-15. The winners and losers will meet Nov. 20-21.

The pods are in lieu of traditional playoffs during this COVID-19-shortened season. They are designed to match teams against each other in competitive games. A West Jersey Football League committee seeded the pods and scheduled the assigned games.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the postseason pods and the rest of the schedule Thursday. Game times will be determined.

The pod and assigned game schedule is (seeds in parentheses):

Pod Bracket 1

Nov. 13/14

Delran (4) at Salem (1)

Haddon Heights (3) at Paulsboro (2)

Pod Bracket 2

Nov. 13

Williamstown (3) at St. Augustine/Holy Spirit (2)

Nov. 15

Lenape (4) at Cherokee (1)

Pod Bracket 3

Nov. 13/14

St. Joe (4) at Winslow Township (1)

Ocean City (3) at Burlington Township (2)

Pod Bracket 4

Nov. 13/14

Hammonton (4) at St. Augustine/Holy Spirit (1)

Nottingham (3) at Camden (2)

Other games

Assigned games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland

Nov. 13

Bridgeton at Glassboro

Millville at Delsea

Egg Harbor Township at Vineland

Penns Grove at Buena

Absegami at Pleasantville

Atlantic City at Mainland

Lower Cape May at Holy Cross Prep

Pennsville at Middle Township

Nov. 14

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Nov. 20

Vineland at Notre Dame

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Glassboro at Buena

Gateway at Middle Township

Pleasantville at Haddonfield

Mainland at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Township at Seneca

Highland at Millville

Nov. 21

Bridgeton at Cherry Hill East

Atlantic City at Penns Grove

Lower Cape May at Overbrook

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

