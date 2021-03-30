Five area wrestlers qualify for South Regional girls wrestling tournament

Five wrestlers from schools in Atlantic and southern Ocean counties qualified for Saturday’s South Region girls wrestling tournament at Williamstown High School.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released the pairings for the tournament on Tuesday.
Mainland Regional had two wrestlers qualify. Senior Amirah Giorgianni, who was the runner-up at 180 pounds last year, is the No. 3 seed at 161 pounds. She will face No. 6 seed Olivia Palmer, of Timber Creek, in the first round. The other Mustang to qualify is Maya McCabe, who’s the No. 8 seed at 135 pounds and will face top seed Emma Matera of Delran.
At 114 pounds, Cedar Creek’s Riley Lerner is the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 Yasmin Saucedo, of Lakewood, in the first round. Lerner is coming off a win at 114 pounds at the Middlesex County Girls Invitational at St. Joseph Metuchen last weekend. She also won the weight class at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association Girls Wrestling Invitational on March 21.
At 121 pounds, No. 4 seed Angelina Leone, of Egg Harbor Township, will face No. 5 Miranda Zona, of Jackson Memorial.
At 180 pounds, No. 5 seed Ella Yanuzzelli, of Southern Regional, will wrestle No. 4 Julia Schleuss, of Wall.
The top four places in each weight class will advance to the state championships on April 10 at Phillipsburg.
Saturday’s tournament will have two sessions — the 100- through 135-pound weight classes will begin at 10 a.m. and the 143- through 215-pound weight classes will begin at 4 p.m.
No spectators or parents/guardians will be permitted to attend.
100 pounds
(1) Julia Manolas, Manalapan, vs. winner of (5) Evelyn Ford, Pennsville, vs. Rosemary Santiago, Paulsboro; (6) Rhiannon Gaguski, Hopewell Valley, vs. (3) Sheila Cortez, Lakewood, winner vs. (2) Jaclyn McDowell, Gloucester.
107
(1) Ava Rose, Princeton, vs. (8) Hailey Long, Rancocas Valley; (5) Cloe Wong, Raritan, vs. (4) Trinity Valentin-Walcza, Manalapan; (6) Chelsea Bautista, Brick Township, vs. (3) Marissa Plumeri, Steinert; (7) Jillian Parrino, Old Bridge, vs. (2) Jennifer Estrada, Trenton Central.
114
(1) Chloe Ayres, Princeton, vs. (8) Sophia Hibbs, Kingsway; (5) Gianna Tandari, Jackson Memorial, vs. (4) Gianna DeDreux, Brick Township; (6) Mikayla Berry, Rancocas Valley, vs. (3) Emma Coesfeld, Delsea; (7) Yasmin Saucedo, Lakewood, vs. (2) Riley Lerner, Cedar Creek.
121
(1) Kalli Roskos, Delran, vs. (8) Joelle D’Angelo, Lawrence; (5) Miranda Zona, Jackson Memorial, vs. (4) Angelina Leone, Egg Harbor Township; (6) Jazleen Guzman, Raritan, vs. (3) Kaleigh Duffy, East Brunswick; (7) Maya Hemo, Cherry Hill East, vs. (2) Madison Trotman, Rancocas Valley.
128
(1) Gabriella Miller, Old Bridge, vs. (8) Alexandra Kalafas, Delran; (5) Sabrina Maniscalco, Manalapan, vs. (4) Skyy Hills, Cherry Hill West; (6) Frankie Distel, East Brunswick, vs. (3) Chloe Lawler, Jackson Memorial; (7) Dakota Sweet, Rancocas Valley, vs. (2) Karielys Reyes, Trenton Central.
135
(1) Emma Matera, Delran, vs. (8) Maya McCabe, Mainland; (5) Dakota Morrissy, Pemberton, vs. (4) Kaitlyn Bowker, Rancocas Valley; (6) Iwalani Arguedas, Trenton Central, vs. (3) Lexi Mazzella, Bordentown; (7) Sofia Sepulveda Pizar, East Brunswick vs. (2) Danica Haines, Palmyra.
143
(1) Jayla Hahn, Lakewood, vs. winner of (5) Jakie Banister, Rancocas Valley, vs. (4) Anne Trainor, Hopewell Valley; (6) Kamila Bleszczad, Brick Memorial, vs. (3) Alexa Firestone, Kingsway; (7) Taylor Ludwig, Manalapan, vs. (2) Alexis Rosano, Eastern.
151
(1) Katherine Bott, Kingsway, vs. winner of (5) Lia Almonte, Cherry Hill West, vs. (4) Savanna Marlin, Rancocas Valley; (6) Emiliya Samov, Howell, vs. (3) Abigail Stanberry, Jackson Memorial; (7) Erika Sarmiento, Palmyra, vs. (2) Rachel Forsman, Eastern.
161
(1) Jess Johnson, Manalapan, vs. (8) Syrenah Hannah, Allentown; (5) Peyton Reiger, Kingsway, vs. (4) Marlene Flores, Lakewood; (6) Olivia Palmer, Timber Creek, vs. (3) Amirah Giorgianni, Mainland; (7) Kaitlyn Huston, Manchester Township, vs. (2) Jordyn Katz, Jackson Memorial.
180
(1) Ana Gonzalez, Lakewood, vs. winner of (5) Ella Yanuzzelli, Southern, vs. (4) Julia Schleuss, Wall; (6) Shannon Glowacka, Marlboro, vs. (3) Gianna Seeley, Raritan, winner vs. (2) Gina Novello, Jackson Memorial.
215
(1) Mia Lazaurs, Raritan, vs. winner of (5) Shellitha Collins, Ewing, vs. (4) Evelyn Santana, Cherry Hill West; (3) Janel Carty, Marlboro, vs. (2) Alexsandra Bieszczad, Jackson Memorial.
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179 MMelhorn@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
