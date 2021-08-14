First-year coach Greg Gruver looks to build new tradition at Buena

"We were thick in tradition," Gruver said about his time at Buena. "We had a very positive climate. It was a very strong culture. I felt, especially last year, we went away from that. ... I want to get back to basics. I want to get back to Buena football."

The Chiefs have 13 seniors, but not all will start each game. There are a lot of young players on the team, and Gruver wants them to stay together throughout high school.

"I want to get back to doing the right thing and being accountable for every aspect of your life, whether that be in the school or on the football field or at home with mom and dad. Accountability and respect as a team is going to be a big thing for me and the team."

Buena has a tough schedule this season, playing traditional powerhouses like Salem, Camden and Paulsboro, who were a combined 17-2 in 2020. Those three programs all reached the sectional finals in 2019.

"Most of those teams are great programs," Gruver said.

But Wiker believes his teammates will be hard to beat.