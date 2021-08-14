First-year coach Greg Gruver looks to build new tradition at Buena

As a senior leader, Nick Wiker wants to instill in his younger teammates the same mindset he adopted from past players. And that is to work hard and give 100% at practice and in the game.
Winning and losing comes secondary to the Buena Regional High School linebacker, as long as his teammates are giving it their full effort.
"I want to see guys go on the field and leave their hearts out there. Wear your hearts and give it everything you've got, which is the saying I've always been about," said Wiker, who learned to compete with that type of energy when he was a sophomore from then-senior Riyaun Coleman.
"(Coleman) was undersized, but he was always about hard work and dedication," added Wiker, who was a Press honorable mention in 2020. "He put in the effort and the work more than anyone ever did. That was just so inspiring to me. If you work hard, you will come out on top."
Last season, the Chiefs finished 4-4, winning two of their last three games. But former coach Dennis Conti stepped down after just one season, leaving a vacancy at the head coach position for the second straight season.
The role wasn't filled until June.
Greg Gruver, who was an assistant for 17 seasons, took over. He said his intention is to bring the program back to the way it operated when he played for Buena in late 1990s under former coaches Chuck Donohue Sr. and George Maxwell. Donohue has been the longtime coach at Southern Regional.
"We were thick in tradition," Gruver said about his time at Buena. "We had a very positive climate. It was a very strong culture. I felt, especially last year, we went away from that. ... I want to get back to basics. I want to get back to Buena football."
The Chiefs have 13 seniors, but not all will start each game. There are a lot of young players on the team, and Gruver wants them to stay together throughout high school.
"I want to get back to doing the right thing and being accountable for every aspect of your life, whether that be in the school or on the football field or at home with mom and dad. Accountability and respect as a team is going to be a big thing for me and the team."
Buena has a tough schedule this season, playing traditional powerhouses like Salem, Camden and Paulsboro, who were a combined 17-2 in 2020. Those three programs all reached the sectional finals in 2019.
"Most of those teams are great programs," Gruver said.
But Wiker believes his teammates will be hard to beat.
"I think we will do better than last year," Wiker said. "The team is looking good. We definitely have a lot of tools to use. It's just whether if everyone wants to put it together. I think Gruver has it in the bag. He is definitely prepared. We will be fine if we can fire on all cylinders.
"I think we are really scrappy."
Wilker is really looking forward to playing Willingboro on Oct. 8. When he was a sophomore in 2019, the Chiefs lost by two points to Willingboro in the Central Jersey Group I semifinals. The 17-year-old from Estell Manor wants to "gain redemption against them very much."
"We are ready," he added. "We've been grinding the whole summer. I think we are more than well-prepared."
Junior wide receiver and cornerback Samir Garrison is expected to make an impact in 2021. Dom Caraballo, a senior tight end, and Marcus Loatman, a senior fullback and cornerback, also return for the Chiefs. Both were Press honorable mentions in 2020.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how this team responds and molds together as a unit," Gruver said. "It's going to be new."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
