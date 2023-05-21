With the high school baseball season in full swing, we thought it would be fun to see who our readers think is the best player in the area since 2000. Over the next couple of weeks, our readers will be able to determine who the best player has been over the last two decades.

The final round will run from May 21 to 26.

THE FINAL

Mike Trout vs. Matt Szczur You voted: Mike Trout Matt Szczur Vote View Results Back

Mike Trout, 2009, Millville: Trout hit a New Jersey record 18 home runs and led the Thunderbolts to a school record 22 wins as a senior. Trout finished his career with 31 home runs, a .461 batting average, 121 RBIs, 142 hits and 70 stolen bases. Not quite sure what happened to him after high school. Wonder if he ever panned out?

Matt Szczur, 2007, Lower Cape May: Szczur is one of the most talented athletes to ever play at a Cape-Atlantic League school. Szczur batted .681 as a Lower senior and finished with 140 career hits. He excelled at football and baseball at Villanova.