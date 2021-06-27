 Skip to main content
Final Elite 11 boys crew rankings of season
THE PRESS ELITE 11

Final Elite 11 boys crew rankings of season

050121_spt_crew

Images from the Atlantic County Rowing Championships at Lake Lenape. Mays Landing, NJ. May 9, 2021

 acp

Selections made by The Press' Sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with coaches and rowers, with an emphasis on performances of the varsity-eight crews. Local teams in bold.

1. Egg Harbor Township

2. Absegami

3. St. Augustine Prep

4. Holy Spirit

5. Atlantic City

6. Mainland Regional

7. Ocean City

8. Moorestown

9. Haddon Township

10. Bishop Eustace

11. Oakcrest

