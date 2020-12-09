 Skip to main content
Final boys soccer Elite 11 rankings of season
Final boys soccer Elite 11 rankings of season

St. Augustine soccer

The St. Augustine Prep soccer team celebrates its 3-0 victory over Paul VI last month.

 Michael McGarry / Staff Writer/

The Elite 11

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Local teams in bold.

1. Shawnee 10-1

2. St. Augustine Prep 15-1-1

3. Toms River North 14-1-1

4. Triton Regional 13-0

5. Southern Reg. 14-2-1

6. Moorestown 11-1-3

7. Egg Harbor Twp. 11-1-3

8. Haddon Twp. 12-1-3

9. West Deptford 12-5

10. Pinelands Reg. 12-1-2

11. Paul VI 9-4

