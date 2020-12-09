Final boys soccer Elite 11 rankings of season

The Elite 11
A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Local teams in bold.
1. Shawnee 10-1
2. St. Augustine Prep 15-1-1
3. Toms River North 14-1-1
4. Triton Regional 13-0
5. Southern Reg. 14-2-1
6. Moorestown 11-1-3
7. Egg Harbor Twp. 11-1-3
8. Haddon Twp. 12-1-3
9. West Deptford 12-5
10. Pinelands Reg. 12-1-2
11. Paul VI 9-4
