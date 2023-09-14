The Central Regional High School field hockey team rallied in the fourth quarter to beat host Barnegat 5-2 Thursday in a Shore Conference game.

The score was tied at 2-2 in the fourth quarter, but Central's Karissa Corvinus, Gianna Urcinole and Juliana Stolz scored consecutive goals for the win. Emma Bianco and Sianna Valverde also had goals for the Golden Eagles (2-0), and Bianco had three assists.

Alyson Sojak scored her second goal of the game for host Barnegat to tie it at 2-2 in the fourth.

Kaitlyn Wildermuth had six saves for the win. Emalie Menegus made 15 saves for Barnegat (1-3).

Cumberland Regional 4, Bridgeton 0: After a scoreless first quarter, Cumberland's Mia Custer scored the first of her two goals to make it 1-0 at halftime. Alaina Miletta had a goal and an assist for the host Colts (1-1) and Kaitlyn Lupton scored once. Ava Kristiansen had an assist, and Hailey Table had one save for the shutout. Ayianna Ridgeway made eight saves for Bridgeton (0-4).

Henry Hudson 5, Pinelands Regional 1: Maggie Law led visiting Henry Hudson (2-1) with two goals and an assist, and Casey Forbes added a goal and an assist. Mackenzie Denzler made five saves for the win. Gillian Brown scored for Pinelands (0-3), and Olivia Nielsen assisted.

Girls volleyball

Pinelands Regional 2, Manchester Township 0: The host Wildcats (3-1) won with set scores of 25-14 and 25-17.

Jill Becker led Pinelands with 11 kills and 13 digs, and Nicole Tarnacki added nine kills and four digs. Olivia Shertenlieb had 18 assists, Heidi Cyphert contributed two kills, 10 service points and four aces, and Norah Maleski had five digs and three service points.

For Manchester (1-2), Devyn Quigley had three kills, 10 digs and four service points, Kiara Davila added eight assists, three service points and one ace, and Samantha Villanueva had one kill and seven digs.

Egg Harbor Township 2, Lower Cape May Regional 1: The Eagles (3-1) won by set scores of 25-13, 21-25, 25-12. For EHT, Keona Estaris led with 15 assists to go with 10 service points and four aces. Avery Hickey added 10 service points, nine digs and six aces. Averie Harding finished with seven kills, and Ashley Ramirez and Alyssa Hickey each had seven digs. Sam Battersby added eight service points and five aces.

The Caper Tigers fell to 2-2.