Holy Spirit High School's Taylor Lyons scored twice as the Spartans field hockey team beat visiting Absegami 4-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League game Thursday.

It was the season opener for both teams.

Riley Cautilli added a goal and an assist, and Abby D'arcangelo scored. Hanna Watson, Megan Phillips and Lauren Cella each had an assist. Jorja Condurso made two saves. Olivia Wade had six saves for Absegami (0-1).

Ocean City 9, Millville 0: Julia Neff topped the host Red Raiders (1-0) with three goals and an assist, and Mia Pancoast had two goals and an assist. Taylor Amstutz added a goal and an assist, and Stevie Wright, Casey Adamson and Ginger Mumman each scored. Julianna Duff and Carlee Hiddeman each added assists. Taryn Dolka made one save for the shutout. Millville fell to 0-1.

Middle Twp. 12, Buena Reg. 0: Gwen Boal scored three for the Panthers (1-0), who led 6-0 at halftime. Abbie Teefy, Hannah Cappelletti and Elle Curvan each scored twice and had an assist. Aubrey McGarrity added two assists and scored once. Julia Clarke and Layla Hagan each scored once. Allie Brady, Anyiah Torres and Addison Shagren each had an assist.

Mainland Reg. 7, Atlantic City 0: Talia DiDomenico and Elaina Dinofa each had two goals and an assist for the visiting Mustangs, and Michaela Werber added a goal and an assist. Joey Hemphill and Katherine Crozier-Carole each scored once, and Kaitlyn Stanchina and Brigid Farren both had an assist. Atlantic City's Mia D'Arco made 17 saves.