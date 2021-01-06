Fate of constitution change to allow high school football state championship games to be announced Jan. 13

“Times have changed,” Maguire said.

Several groups from around the state have already been working on a schedule to provide a path to state championships.

That schedule, which must also be approved by NJSIAA membership, will respect student athlete’s health and safety, honor Thanksgiving rivalries and limit the number of games played, according to Maguire.

“I believe it is time for us to return to (NJSIAA) roots that were planted in November 1918,” Maguire said, “and clear the way so that our student athletes who play football can have the same opportunity to play for a state championship that all other students in all other sports have.”

Wednesday’s proposal is the continuation of a debate that seemingly began when the New Jersey postseason started in 1974. New Jersey is one of the few states that does not play to a state champion. New Jersey public schools are currently a game away from state champions. Since 2018, the season has ended with regional championship games that are essentially state semifinals. There were no playoffs in 2020 because of COVID-19.

There have been several past votes on changing the constitution. Proposals failed 183-95 in 2013 and 167-102 in 2011.

But those proposals did not have full NJSIAA support. The organization at that time took a more neutral stance on the issue.

