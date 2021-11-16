Fans attending SJ Group IV final between Ocean City and Millville will fans updated protocols

MILLVILLE - Fans planning to attend Friday's South Jersey Group IV championship game between Ocean City and Millville will be asked to follow altered procedures.
All tickets for the game must be purchased online, Millville Public Schools' athletic department said Tuesday. Passes, such as those for the Cape Atlantic League (CAL), NJSIAA, school identification, or scouting credentials will not be honored, as well.
All attendees must be seated in the school's bleachers during the game, therefore loitering in the parking lot or under the school's bleachers are prohibited, the school district added.
Spectators will enter through one of the designated entrances and are subject to a screening process. No food, drinks, or bags will be permitted inside the stadium.
