Faith Slimmer gets 100th career goal as Ocean City beats Absegami for title

OCEAN CITY – Faith Slimmer transformed the Ocean City High School girls soccer program.
The evidence was seen on the field Sunday afternoon.
Slimmer scored four goals, including career No. 100, as the Red Raiders beat Absegami 9-1 to win the South Jersey East B title. The game marked the end of Slimmer’s Ocean City soccer career. The senior will continue playing at Rutgers University.
“You can’t get any better than this,” Slimmer said. “Super excited to go out and a good note and for us to get the win. We played great this whole season. We completely earned it, and this win means a lot.”
The Red Raiders finished 11-0-1 and allowed just four goals this season. Last year, they finished 24-1-1 and won the state Group III title.
“It’s bittersweet,” Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo said of Slimmer’s high school career ending. “She’s turned our program from just a (Cape-Atlantic League) team to state champs. We’re all riding her coattails. This program owes her a lot. She changed the persona. She changed the workload. She changed the style of play.”
In this COVID-19-impacted season, the postseason ended at the sectional level this fall.
The Red Raiders controlled Sunday’s title game from the start. Second-seeded Ocean City outshot fourth-seeded Absegami 21-0 in the first half.
In addition to Slimmer's four goals, Summer Reimet scored twice for Ocean City. Paige Panico, Kamryn Chisholm and Emily Benson also scored for the Red Raiders. Maka Wokocha scored for Absegami (8-4-2).
Ocean City took the lead less than three minutes in when Slimmer executed a give-and-go with her junior sister Hope Slimmer and blasted a shot into the net’s lower left-hand corner from 21 yards out.
Support Local Journalism
Reimet made it 2-0 with 30:56 left in the first half when she fielded a pass, dribbled past two defenders and scored from 10 yards out.
The Red Raiders led 4-0 at halftime. They took complete control with five goals in the first six minutes of the second half. Slimmer ended this stretch with her 100th career goal and her final score of the game.
The milestone score came when Slimmer field a long pass and broke in alone on the Absegami goalie. After the ball rolled into the net, Slimmer ran back up the field with her arms above her head. Her teammates tackled her to the ground in celebration.
“I needed four (goals) coming in,” Slimmer said. “It was a reach, but it was something I’ve been working for all four years. My team came behind me, and they wanted it just as much as me. They helped me out. It’s great, but as always, it’s a team effort. I’m glad to be part of such an amazing program.”
The Red Raiders' bench counted off the game’s final seconds and rushed the field in celebration when time expired. The Red Raiders were all smiles as they posed for pictures with the championship trophy.
The pandemic prevented Ocean City from defending its state championship, but Sunday’s title was still meaningful.
“Our goal from the beginning was to win whatever came at the end of the season,” Reimet said. “We did that today.”
Absegami 0 1 – 1
Ocean City 5 4 – 9
GOALS: AB. Wokocha; OC. F. Slimmer (4), Reinmet 2, Panico, Chisholm, Benson
Records: Absegami 8-4-2; Ocean City 11-0-1
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Ocean City Absegami girls soccer final
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.