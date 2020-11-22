Faith Slimmer gets 100th career goal as Ocean City beats Absegami for title

In addition to Slimmer's four goals, Summer Reimet scored twice for Ocean City. Paige Panico, Kamryn Chisholm and Emily Benson also scored for the Red Raiders. Maka Wokocha scored for Absegami (8-4-2).

Ocean City took the lead less than three minutes in when Slimmer executed a give-and-go with her junior sister Hope Slimmer and blasted a shot into the net’s lower left-hand corner from 21 yards out.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reimet made it 2-0 with 30:56 left in the first half when she fielded a pass, dribbled past two defenders and scored from 10 yards out.

The Red Raiders led 4-0 at halftime. They took complete control with five goals in the first six minutes of the second half. Slimmer ended this stretch with her 100th career goal and her final score of the game.

The milestone score came when Slimmer field a long pass and broke in alone on the Absegami goalie. After the ball rolled into the net, Slimmer ran back up the field with her arms above her head. Her teammates tackled her to the ground in celebration.