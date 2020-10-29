Even scoring effort lifts Eagles past Braves

The Egg Harbor Township High School field hockey team on Wednesday beat Absegami 3-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League North matchup at Absegami.
EHT improved to 6-1.
Jenna Gray had a goal and an assist for the Eagles. Madison Hannan and Kara Wilson each scored once. Rebecca Macchia made six saves.
Kayla Ospina made six saves for Absegami (2-3).
EHT; 1 0 1 1—3
Absegami; 0 0 0 0—0
From Wednesday
OLMA 8,
Vineland 8
Adrianna Dodge had three goals and an assist for OLMA (6-1). Anna Eaise scored twice, and Fioan Lockhart added a goal and three assists. Other scorers were Lindsey Serafine (1) and Isabelle Elentrio (1).
Vineland fell to 1-2-1.
Vineland; 0 0 0 0—0
OLMA; 2 1 3 2—8
Ocean City 9,
Holy Spirit 0
Tara McNally scored five goals for Ocean City (6-1). Sophia Ruh added a goal and two assists. Other scorers were Carl Hanin (1), Katie Bownman (1) and Nya Gilchrist (1).
Holy Spirit fell to 1-5.
Holy Spirit; 0 0 0 0—0
Ocean City; 2 3 3 1—9
St. Joseph 2,
Cedar Creek 0
Makayla Veneziale and Giavanna Fox each scored once for St. Joseph (2-4). Brianna Bailey made eight saves.
Sidney Dunleavy made six saves for Cedar Creek (2-3).
St. Joseph; 1 0 1 0—2
Cedar Creek; 0 0 0 0—0
Deptford 4,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Allison Farr scored three times for Deptford (4-4). Mackenzie Doerr scored once, and Brianna Stocklin provided three assists. Katrina Abrenica made six saves.
Madeline Ott made 16 saves for Cumberland (0-7-1).
Cumberland; 0 0 0 0—0
Deptford; 0 2 0 2—4
Barnegat 6,
Lakewood 0
Alyson Sojak scored three times for Barnegat (6-2-1). Camryn White scored twice, and Madison Jackson scored once. Ava Kennedy provided three assists.
Karina Carvajal made 15 saves for Lakewood (0-9).
Girls soccer
From Wednesday
Atlantic Christian 2,
Gloucester Chr. 1 (2OT)
Maddie DeNick won the game for Atlantic Christian with a goal in the second period of extra time. She also scored the first goal. Shelby Einwetcher made six saves.
Sam Turning scored for Gloucester Christian, and Chloe Shields made 25 saves.
Boys soccer
From Wednesday
Lacey Twp. 3,
Barnegat 0
Noah Hamouda scored twice for Lacey (7-2-1). Dom Iorio added a goal. Anthony Leporino made six saves.
Lucas Holland made 14 saves for Barnegat (0-8-1).
Atlantic Christian 3,
Gloucester Christian 2
Aaron Glancey scored all three goals for Atlantic Christian, with assists from Tommy Ellison, Noah Gibbs and Moges Johnson. Malachi Greene made 10 saves.
Brick Twp. 3,
Southern Reg. 0
Abby Kennelly had a goal and two assists for Brick (7-1-1). Reese Beggs added a goal and an assist. Destinee Majett scored once. Trinitie Maloney made four saves.
Leah Morin made six saves for Southern (3-7).
