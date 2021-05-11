Eva Blanco scores 4 key goals, Mainland beats Millville 21-12

MILLVILLE— Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse coach Kelly Klever and her team focus on the word “grit,” playing hard no matter the score.
“That's what we ask of them and what we do every single day at practice,” the second-year coach said.
Eva Blanco exemplified that approach Tuesday.
The sophomore scored four goals to lead the Mustangs to a 21-12 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
In a high-scoring game, it wasn’t the number of goals she got that highlighted the win. Rather, it was the timing of her goals that stuck out the most.
Mainland led 5-4 with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half but scored six goals to take an 11-6 halftime lead. Blanco scored three of those, including back-to-back goals in less than 15 seconds.
“Eva is a great lacrosse player,” Klever said. “That's what she does.”
Mainland (6-2) won its fifth straight game.
“It was awesome,” said Blanco, 15, of Margate. “But I didn’t do it alone. It was my teammates. They all help me. They all gave me really great passes, and we all worked on it together. It was a team game, to be honest.”
Millville scored three straight and led 3-2 early in the first half. The game was very close to start, so that late surge before halftime was a huge momentum swing.
Mainland senior Casey Murray finished with a team-leading five goals.
“Everything just kind of started to come together after those first few goals,” said Murray, 18, of Northfield.
Casey Etter led Millville (3-4) with a game-high six goals. Julianna Giordano scored five. Angie Kenelia made 11 saves, including some huge stops to keep the Thunderbolts alive.
Millville maintained a relentless attack until the final whistle.
“The game of lacrosse, goals can be scored so quickly,” Klever said. “Sometimes even a six-goal, seven-goal lead isn’t a comfortable lead, especially against a fast and athletic team like Millville. You have to play to the end.”
Murray, a midfielder, scored three in the second half, including an elusive move to shake off a few defenders to give her team a 19-11 lead.
“It definitely was nice, but I couldn’t have done it with my teammates,” Murray said. “We are always setting each other up and making sure we all get to score.”
Charlotte Walcoff and Julianna Medina scored four for apiece Mainland. Four other Mustangs’ players each scored once. Freshman Kylie Kurtz made seven saves.
Mainland lost two of its first three games this season. With a roster that is full of experienced and returning players from 2019, it took some time to settle in, especially after missing an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Klever said.
But now the Mustangs are coming together, having outscored opponents 90-42 during the win streak.
“They have been taking our hard love and their hard work and translating it into their play,” Klever said. “The girls get all the credit. Us coaches just draw up what they think they need, but they go out there and do it every day.
“I think that is what helps us get this momentum and keep it for as long as we can, hopefully.”
Mainland needs to keep improving and pushing toward its goal, Murray said. She noted the Mustangs have West Deptford and Ocean City, two top programs in South Jersey, and other good CAL teams on the horizon.
Blanco agreed, adding the team meshes well together, which was evident Tuesday. But now it’s a matter of staying aggressive, she said.
“I think we will be good,” Murray said. “We are really coming together and working well together. It’s a good win for Mainland.”
Mainland:11 10 — 21
Millville:6 6 — 12
MR— Murray 5, Medina 4, Walcoff 4, Blanco 4, Fuetterer, Tenaglia, Meade, Ford.
M—Etter 6, Giordano 5, Woodman
Goalies: Kurtz (7) MR; Kenelia (11) MIL.
Records: Mainland 6-2; Millville 3-4
Who are the 2019 girls lacrosse all-stars?
Player of the Year: Kira Sides, Middle Township
The junior scored 100-plus goals for the second consecutive season. She finished with 105 goals to go with 37 assists for a CAL-leading 142 points. Sides, a team captain, scored 290 goals and added 115 assists for 405 points throughout her three-year career.
First Team
Kelsey Andres, Millville
The junior scooped 102 ground balls and had 26 interceptions to lead the Millville defense. She also scored 29 goals.
Maddie Barber, Middle Township
The junior led the team with 69 assists and scored 54 goals. She finished with 123 points and 38 ground balls.
Anna Devlin, Ocean City
The senior scored 45 goals to go with 26 assists. Devlin added 77 draw controls and 59 ground ball. She finished her career with 187 draw controls and 177 ground balls.
Emily DiMarino, Ocean City
The senior scored 58 goals and had 37 ground balls. She also added 162 draw controls and 16 assists. DiMarino finished her career with 252 goals and 154 ground balls.
Danielle Donoghue, Ocean City
The senior scored 66 goals and added 55 assists. She also had 162 draw controls and 42 ground balls. Donoghue, who will continue her career at Mount St. Mary’s University, finished her career with 185 goals and a program-record 171 assists.
Sabrina Faulkner, Lower Cape May Regional
The freshman scored 56 goals and had 30 assists. She added 48 draw controls and 43 ground balls.
Abbey Fenton, Ocean City
The junior made 123 saves and posted a .460 save percentage. She had a career and program-record three shutouts and recorded 19 wins.
Emily Gargan, Egg Harbor Township
The freshman scored 60 goals to go with three assists. She had 84 draw controls and 54 ground balls.
Marissa Giancola, Lower Cape May Regional
The senior scored 56 goals and had 37 assists for 93 points. She helped the Caper Tigers finish a program-best 16-5.
Hayley Henderson, Egg Harbor Township
The freshman midfielder led the Eagles with 73 ground balls. She had 59 points (50 goals and nine assists) and 60 draw controls.
Aubrey Hunter, Middle Township
The junior scored 41 goals and had 30 assists for 71 points for the Panthers.
Colleen Mason, Southern Regional
The senior scored 59 goals to go with 20 assists for 79 points. She had 40 ground balls and caused 29 turnovers.
Julianna Medina, Mainland Regional
The freshman scored 51 goals and added 27 assists for 78 points. She had 18 ground balls.
Casey Murray, Mainland Regional
The sophomore scored 64 goals to go with 17 assists for 81 points. She added 32 forced turnovers and 31 ground balls.
Maddie Schleicher, Barnegat
The junior led the Bengals with 64 goals and 87 ground balls. She had seven assists and 71 points.
Abigayle Sinibaldi, Lacey Township
The senior scored 39 goals to go with 14 assists for 53 points. She led the Lions in draw controls (71), ground balls (54), forced turnovers (20) and interceptions (5).
Holly Yannacone, Southern Regional
The senior attacker scored 41 goals to go with 33 assists for 71 points. She also scooped 33 ground balls.
Second Team
Attack
Catherine Agostini
Atlantic City
Jolena Cordasco
Holy Spirit
Ashley Devlin
Ocean City
Karianna Eagle
Pinelands Regional
Rylee Johnson
Southern Regional
Laine Walterson
Egg Harbor Township
Midfield
Adrianna Dodge
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Olivia Elwell
Egg Harbor Township
Kylie Giordano
Millville
Mary Meduri
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Haleigh Schafer
Absegami
Defense
Eden Brojakowski
Lower Cape May Regional
Calista Dodaro
Lacey Township
Kylie Elwell
Egg Harbor Township
Maris Horner
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Phoebe Ohnuemuller
Oakcrest
Goalie
Mia Slick
Middle Township
Honorable Mentions
Absegami
Kelly Askins
Liz Picardi
Atlantic City
Megan Dougherty
Mackenzie Smith
Barnegat
Lexi Jackson
Chloe McGee
Cedar Creek
Alexis Marker
Egg Harbor Township
Grace Carpenter
GiGi DeCaprio
Holy Spirit
Maggie Cella
Leah Corkhill
Bryanna Mastro
Lacey Township
Cayli Biele
Kayleigh Flanegan
Claudia Schreier
Lower Cape May
Melani Amador
Maya Critchfield
Carina Raymond
Mainland Regional
Mary McLaughlin
Ciara Reeves
Robin Spector
Middle Township
Kate Herlihy
Brianna Robinson
Millville
Casey Etter
Jayme Sooy
Elly Taylor
Oakcrest
Cat Lleras
Ocean City
Molly Reardon
Ava Auwarter
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Ava Hoffman
Anissa Serafine
Pinelands Regional
Jamilyn Hawkins
Southern Regional
Maitland Demand
Alex Mattner
