Eva Blanco scores 4 key goals, Mainland beats Millville 21-12

MILLVILLE— Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse coach Kelly Klever and her team focus on the word “grit,” playing hard no matter the score.

“That's what we ask of them and what we do every single day at practice,” the second-year coach said.

Eva Blanco exemplified that approach Tuesday.

The sophomore scored four goals to lead the Mustangs to a 21-12 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

In a high-scoring game, it wasn’t the number of goals she got that highlighted the win. Rather, it was the timing of her goals that stuck out the most.

Mainland led 5-4 with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half but scored six goals to take an 11-6 halftime lead. Blanco scored three of those, including back-to-back goals in less than 15 seconds.

“Eva is a great lacrosse player,” Klever said. “That's what she does.”

Mainland (6-2) won its fifth straight game.

“It was awesome,” said Blanco, 15, of Margate. “But I didn’t do it alone. It was my teammates. They all help me. They all gave me really great passes, and we all worked on it together. It was a team game, to be honest.”