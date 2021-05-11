 Skip to main content
Eva Blanco scores 4 key goals, Mainland beats Millville 21-12
Eva Blanco scores 4 key goals, Mainland beats Millville 21-12

MILLVILLE— Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse coach Kelly Klever and her team focus on the word “grit,” playing hard no matter the score.

“That's what we ask of them and what we do every single day at practice,” the second-year coach said.

Eva Blanco exemplified that approach Tuesday.

The sophomore scored four goals to lead the Mustangs to a 21-12 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

In a high-scoring game, it wasn’t the number of goals she got that highlighted the win. Rather, it was the timing of her goals that stuck out the most.

Mainland led 5-4 with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half but scored six goals to take an 11-6 halftime lead. Blanco scored three of those, including back-to-back goals in less than 15 seconds.

“Eva is a great lacrosse player,” Klever said. “That's what she does.”

Mainland (6-2) won its fifth straight game.

“It was awesome,” said Blanco, 15, of Margate. “But I didn’t do it alone. It was my teammates. They all help me. They all gave me really great passes, and we all worked on it together. It was a team game, to be honest.”

Millville scored three straight and led 3-2 early in the first half. The game was very close to start, so that late surge before halftime was a huge momentum swing.

Mainland senior Casey Murray finished with a team-leading five goals.

“Everything just kind of started to come together after those first few goals,” said Murray, 18, of Northfield.

Casey Etter led Millville (3-4) with a game-high six goals. Julianna Giordano scored five. Angie Kenelia made 11 saves, including some huge stops to keep the Thunderbolts alive.

Millville maintained a relentless attack until the final whistle.

“The game of lacrosse, goals can be scored so quickly,” Klever said. “Sometimes even a six-goal, seven-goal lead isn’t a comfortable lead, especially against a fast and athletic team like Millville. You have to play to the end.”

Murray, a midfielder, scored three in the second half, including an elusive move to shake off a few defenders to give her team a 19-11 lead.

“It definitely was nice, but I couldn’t have done it with my teammates,” Murray said. “We are always setting each other up and making sure we all get to score.”

Charlotte Walcoff and Julianna Medina scored four for apiece Mainland. Four other Mustangs’ players each scored once. Freshman Kylie Kurtz made seven saves.

Mainland lost two of its first three games this season. With a roster that is full of experienced and returning players from 2019, it took some time to settle in, especially after missing an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Klever said.

But now the Mustangs are coming together, having outscored opponents 90-42 during the win streak.

“They have been taking our hard love and their hard work and translating it into their play,” Klever said. “The girls get all the credit. Us coaches just draw up what they think they need, but they go out there and do it every day.

“I think that is what helps us get this momentum and keep it for as long as we can, hopefully.”

Mainland needs to keep improving and pushing toward its goal, Murray said. She noted the Mustangs have West Deptford and Ocean City, two top programs in South Jersey, and other good CAL teams on the horizon.

Blanco agreed, adding the team meshes well together, which was evident Tuesday. But now it’s a matter of staying aggressive, she said.

“I think we will be good,” Murray said. “We are really coming together and working well together. It’s a good win for Mainland.”

Mainland:11 10 — 21

Millville:6 6 — 12

MR— Murray 5, Medina 4, Walcoff 4, Blanco 4, Fuetterer, Tenaglia, Meade, Ford.

M—Etter 6, Giordano 5, Woodman

Goalies: Kurtz (7) MR; Kenelia (11) MIL.

Records: Mainland 6-2; Millville 3-4

2021 Mainland Regional H.S. girls lacrosse team

 Patrick Mulranen / Staff Writer

