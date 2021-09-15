Ethan Rowley wins for Oakcrest in close meet with Middle

The Oakcrest High School boys cross country team beat Middle Township 24-31 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League dual meet.

Ethan Rowley won in 18 minutes, 49 seconds, and Cale Aiken came in second (19:42) to pace the Falcons, who placed three in the top five. Paolo Hermoso was fifth (21:58).

Middle Township’s Ohm Patel (20:38) and Thomas Hargest (21:24) were third and fourth, respectively.

Oakcrest improved to 2-2, and Middle fell to 0-2.

Tri-County meet: Wildwood sophomore Jorge Cruz placed seventh at the Tri-County Conference batch meet. He finished the 5-kilometer run in 18:09.70. Cumberland Regional’s top finisher was Colton Delcollo, who placed 19th (18:51.52). Timber Creek’s Cole Mylan won in 16:46.04.

In the girls 5K, Wildwood’s Macie McCracken was 11th (21:56.28). Kingsway Regional’s Aubrey Pierontoni won in 19:12.34.

BOYS SOCCER

Ocean City 3, Cedar Creek 1: Kai Lindsay scored twice for the Red Raiders, who improved to 2-0. John Lindsay had a goal and an assist, and Dan Leiser and Wade Hudak each added assists.