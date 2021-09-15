Ethan Rowley wins for Oakcrest in close meet with Middle

The Oakcrest High School boys cross country team beat Middle Township 24-31 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League dual meet.
Ethan Rowley won in 18 minutes, 49 seconds, and Cale Aiken came in second (19:42) to pace the Falcons, who placed three in the top five. Paolo Hermoso was fifth (21:58).
Middle Township’s Ohm Patel (20:38) and Thomas Hargest (21:24) were third and fourth, respectively.
Oakcrest improved to 2-2, and Middle fell to 0-2.
Tri-County meet: Wildwood sophomore Jorge Cruz placed seventh at the Tri-County Conference batch meet. He finished the 5-kilometer run in 18:09.70. Cumberland Regional’s top finisher was Colton Delcollo, who placed 19th (18:51.52). Timber Creek’s Cole Mylan won in 16:46.04.
In the girls 5K, Wildwood’s Macie McCracken was 11th (21:56.28). Kingsway Regional’s Aubrey Pierontoni won in 19:12.34.
BOYS SOCCER
Ocean City 3, Cedar Creek 1: Kai Lindsay scored twice for the Red Raiders, who improved to 2-0. John Lindsay had a goal and an assist, and Dan Leiser and Wade Hudak each added assists.
For the Pirates (2-2), Laurence Strazzari scored, and Hunter Stubley assisted.
Mainland Reg. 4, Pleasantville 0: Christian Rodgers and Rob Perry each had a goal and an assist for Mainland (1-0). Aidan Clark and John Batty each scored one. Jeff Thomas earned the shutout with four saves. Pleasantville’s (0-4) Franklin Moren made nine saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mainland Reg. 8, Pleasantville 0: Julia Kaes led with two goals for the Mustangs (2-0-1). Kylie Smith, Lani Ford, Isabella Moscola, Marlee Colombo, Emma Karver and Camryn Dirkes each scored one. Mya Mazurek (no saves) and Katie Bretones (one save) combined for the shutout. Pleasantville’s (0-1) Naony Ibarra made eight saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Absegami 2, Oakcrest 0: The Braves (4-0) won 25-12, 25-16. Deesha Chokshi led the way with 10 assists and four aces. Dessiah Key finished with four kills, four aces and two blocks. Ayana Crandell had six kills and four digs. Oakcrest fell to 2-2.
GIRLS TENNIs
Schalick 5, Millville 0
Singles—Molly Jespersen d. Emily Bishop 6-0, 6-0; Rachael Irizarry d. Arielis Martinez 6-4, 6-0; Grace O’Neill d. Cheyanna Snyder 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles—Sarah Little-Julia Nitz d. LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McLoon 6-1, 6-0; Kyleigh Carty-Katelyn Little d. Chloe Martinez-Sarah Armington 6-0, 6-2.
Records—Millville 2-4, Schalick 5-2.
Egg Harbor Twp. 5, Hammonton 0
Singles—Jamie Theophall d. Emily Walters 6-4, 6-4; Lauren Theophall d. Tzaferos Krista 6-4, 6-1; Tiffany Tran d. Ava Rodio 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles—Emma Lynch-Payton Colbert d. Olivia Falciani-Grace DeRosa 6-1, 6-1; Ema Cadacio-Leona Lam d. Adrianna Palamore-Natalie Sole 6-1, 6-1.
Records—EHT 3-1, Hammonton 0
Southern Reg. 5, Brick Twp. 0
Singles—Gabby Bates d. Sandy Lin 6-0, 6-2; Ella Brown d. CeJaelyn Perednia 6-1, 6-0; Melissa Kolhorst d. Jazmin Martinez 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles—Andie Purks-Julie Simms d. Bailey Miller-Ryann Detata 6-1, 6-2; Gabby Tapia-Maggie Arellano d. Mckenzie Collins-Madelin Mistretta 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Brick 1-2, Southern 3-1.
Absegami 5, Bridgeton 0
Singles—Olivia Hughes d. Jenaya Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Cassandra Hughes d. Lisett Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Sarina Pollino d. Diana Rivera 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Alyssa Bailey-Simone Graziano d. Paulina Santiago-Maria Shelton 6-2, 6-2; Surti Jill-Neha Pandeya d. Destiny Hughes-Jocelyn Perez 6-4, 6-2.
Records—Bridgeton 0-6, Absegami 3-2.
Pitman 5, Wildwood 0
Singles—Abby Pagan d. Emeli Matias 6-2, 6-0; Maya Wehlen d. Charlotte Kilian 6-4, 6-4; Samantha Griffin d. Charlotte Cunningham-Hackney 7-6 (7-2_, 3-6, 10-6.
Doubles—Nelly Anderson-Kaedence Halmes d. Faith Hurst-Paige Spring 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; Annabelle Sargent-Christine Wharton d. Jasmine Vargas-Lopez & Mariela Garcia-Cruz 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Pitman 1-2, Wildwood 0-2.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Oakcrest 24, Middle Twp. 31
1—Ethan Rowley O 18:49; 2—Cale Aiken O 19:42; 3—Ohm Patel MT 20:38; 4—Thomas Hargest MT 21:24; 5—Paolo Hermoso O 21:58; 6—Ashton Meltzer MT 22:07; 7—Mathew Walden O 22:09; 8—Jordan Severino MT 22:27; 9—Jaden Foster O 24:13; 10—Jeffrey Tzorfas MT 24:18.
Records—Oakcrest 2-2, Middle 0-2.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Middle Township 15, Oakcrest 50
1—Sofia Jurusz MT 22:13; 2—Keira Phillips MT 24:45; 3—Mariann kurtz MT 25:10; 4—Abigail Tunney O 25:21; 5—Paulina Rios MT 25:56; 6—Morgan Delaney MT 26:26; 7—Liz Schalick MT 27:05; 8—Julia Risko MT 28:00; 9—Kamryn Super MT 28:40; 10—Juliann Frame MT 28:46.
Records—Middle 4-0, Oakcrest 0-4.
