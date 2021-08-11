Ethan Dodd impresses Rutgers coaches late, will play baseball for Scarlet Knights next season

Ethan Dodd will compete next season for the Rutgers University baseball team.
But his journey to the NCAA Division I level is different than most.
Going into his senior season, Dodd was committed to play baseball at Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland, one of the nation’s top junior college programs.
That plan seemed to be final.
“I didn’t really think going into my (final) high school season I was going to have any other opportunities to get looks from other schools, especially Division I,” the recent Egg Harbor Township High School graduate said.
Things changed this summer.
Dodd competed for eventual champion Tri-Cape in the 2021 Carpenter Cup Classic, which is a prestigious high school tournament that features 400 talented players from the tri-state area. Players are able to showcase their talents in front of major league and college scouts.
Dodd was added to the team as an alternate as some players from Ocean City, Holy Spirit and St. Augustine Prep were unable to compete right away because their teams were still in the playoffs. He pitched in Tri-Cape's first game — a 12-1 win over Southeastern Pennsylvania on June 15 at FDR Park in Philadelphia.
Rutgers assistant Kyle Pettoruto was in attendance.
"He liked what he saw from me," Dodd said. "He got my phone number. We've been in touch ever since."
Now, instead of pitching in the National Junior College Athletic Association as originally planned the Egg Harbor Township resident will compete in the Big Ten Conference.
Dodd called it "encouraging" that a Division I program was interested in him. He also pitched this summer in the inaugural season of the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League.
"I'm going to see some competition I haven't seen before," Dodd said. "I'm going to get nice equipment. It's just going to be extremely different. It's going to be cool."
The 2021 senior class did not have a 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted recruiting. College scouts were not permitted to watch payers in-person for a long time as they were in a "dead period," which made recruiting even more difficult, EHT coach Bryan Carmichael said.
"Ethan was really unrecruited by any of the big-name schools where his talents are warranted for that level, but no one had really seen him," said Carmichael. "All the stars aligned that day in the Carpenter Cup."
Dodd threw so well in the tournament that another Division I program, Rider University, was also interested, Carmichael added.
"Like I said to (Dodd), this doesn't always happen where a Division I school, any school, not just Rutgers, just comes in and recruits a kid that is about to graduate, like Ethan at the time," Carmichael said. "It is kind of unheard of."
Rutgers features Jayson Hoopes (St. Augustine) and Jordan Sweeney (EHT). The Scarlet Knights have already recruited EHT rising junior Justin Sweeney, Jordan’s younger brother, and Holy Spirit rising senior Trevor Cohen. Atlantic County Institute of Technology graduate Tony Santa Maria recently transferred from Iona College to Rutgers.
"I've been playing with some of those guys my whole life, so it's really cool to continue that journey," Dodd said. "I'm looking forward to that."
Rutgers is looking to recruit two more EHT players, said Carmichael, who talks to the staff of coach Steve Owens and assistants Brendan Monaghan and Pettoruto at least twice per week.
"I think it's a great opportunity for Ethan. I think it's where he needs to be. They are going to make sure what he needs to do in the classroom to be successful. At the end of the day, I don't care where my kids go to school. I just want to be sure we are putting them in the best situation possible to be successful adults."
Dodd pitched 29 1/3 innings this season with 48 strikeouts and had a 1.91 ERA. He was named a first-team Press All-Star. He is about 150 pounds with room to grow his frame with a fastball that reaches 89-91 mph, which Rutgers anticipates will improve, Carmichael said.
"I'm really excited for the kid," Carmichael said.
Dodd wants to bring his competitiveness he learned from EHT to Rutgers.
"I just can't wait to get up there and play some baseball," Dodd said. "I'm blessed I got this opportunity, and I'm going to make the most out of it."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.