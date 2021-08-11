Ethan Dodd impresses Rutgers coaches late, will play baseball for Scarlet Knights next season

"He liked what he saw from me," Dodd said. "He got my phone number. We've been in touch ever since."

Now, instead of pitching in the National Junior College Athletic Association as originally planned the Egg Harbor Township resident will compete in the Big Ten Conference.

Dodd called it "encouraging" that a Division I program was interested in him. He also pitched this summer in the inaugural season of the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League.

"I'm going to see some competition I haven't seen before," Dodd said. "I'm going to get nice equipment. It's just going to be extremely different. It's going to be cool."

The 2021 senior class did not have a 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted recruiting. College scouts were not permitted to watch payers in-person for a long time as they were in a "dead period," which made recruiting even more difficult, EHT coach Bryan Carmichael said.

"Ethan was really unrecruited by any of the big-name schools where his talents are warranted for that level, but no one had really seen him," said Carmichael. "All the stars aligned that day in the Carpenter Cup."

Dodd threw so well in the tournament that another Division I program, Rider University, was also interested, Carmichael added.