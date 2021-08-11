Ethan Dodd impressed Rutgers coaches late, will play baseball for Scarlet Knights next season

"Like I said to (Dodd), this doesn't always happen where a Division I school, any school, not just Rutgers, just comes in and recruits a kid that is about to graduate, like Ethan at the time," Carmichael said. "It is kind of unheard of."

Rutgers features Jayson Hoopes (St. Augustine) and Jordan Sweeney (EHT). The Scarlet Knights have already recruited EHT rising junior Justin Sweeney, Jordan’s younger brother, and Holy Spirit rising senior Trevor Cohen. Atlantic County Institute of Technology graduate Tony Santa Maria recently transferred from Iona College to Rutgers.

Many other South Jersey talents play for the Scarlet Knights.

"I've been playing with some of those guys my whole life, so it's really cool to continue that journey," Dodd said. "I'm looking forward to that."

Rutgers is looking to recruit two more EHT players, said Carmichael, who talks to the coaching staff at least twice per week.

"That coaching staff there is maybe the best in the business," said Carmichael, referencing his relationship with coach Steve Owens and assistants Brendan Monaghan and Pettoruto. "It might be the best in the country at the Division I level.