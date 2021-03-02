Emma Peretti scores career-high 36, Hammonton defeats St. Joseph Academy: Roundup

Emma Peretti scored a career-high 36 points to lead the Hammonton High School girls basketball team to a 45-22 victory over St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League West Division game Tuesday.
Peretti, a 5-foot-11 sophomore forward, also grabbed 12 rebounds for the double-double. Alexa Panagopoylos scored seven and had three rebounds. Sofia Purvis grabbed five rebounds and scored two. Luca Berenato grabbed four rebounds. The Blue Devils improved to 6-5.
Cassidy Perry scored 11 for the Wildcats (0-10). Brielle Hutchinson scored six, Marci Jaquet two.
Hamm.: 13 12 12 8 — 45
St. Joe: 6 6 6 4 — 22
Bridgeton 47, Buena Reg. 36
Tatyana Chandler scored a game-high 21 points for the Bulldogs (5-7). Nijah Tanksley scored 14, Clar’nayja Acevedo six, Abigail Moore, Dayonna McGriff and Theonna Carroll each scored two.
Jordan Morales scored nine for the Chiefs (0-7). Barbra Mobley and Jessica Perella each scored eight, Autumn Saunders four, Cami Johnson three, Karalay Jacobs and Adrianna Capone each scored two.
Bridgeton: 12 10 15 10 — 47
Buena: 8 4 6 18 — 36
Barnegat 42, Asbury Park 14
Cara McCoy scored a game-high 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals and two assists for the Bengals (3-8). Isabel Guiro scored 10 and had four assists. Robbiann Erskine grabbed six assists and scored five. Niasia Davis scored three, Patria Moreno, Jermyria Weir, Isis Zaun and Jayda Santiago each scored two. Gianna Germano grabbed four rebounds.
Asbury Park fell to 1-10.
Asbury Park: 4 2 6 — 14
Barnegat: 14 11 6 11 — 42
Southern Reg. 40, Keansburg 21
Sarah Lally led the Rams (4-8) with 13 points. Summer Davis scored 12, including two 3-pointers. Casey McBride and Molly Ciliberto scored five, Cuinn Deely three, Sam Ferringo two.
Scarlet Oliva scored seven for Keansburg (5-7).
Keansburg: 5 12 0 4 — 21
Southern: 10 16 6 8 — 40
Lakewood 34, Pleasantville 28
Nadja Cherry and Lexis Keith each scored eight for the Greyhounds (0-11). Dajade Durham scored six, Khaliyah Haraksin scored four.
Alana Bergstrom led Lakewood (1-11) with 32 points.
Pleasantville: 6 10 1 11 — 28
Lakewood: 13 13 0 8 — 34
Shore Conference Pod C quarterfinals
(1) Colts Neck 47, (8) Lacey Twp. 22
McKayla Mooney led the eighth-seeded Lions (6-7) with five points. Maddie Bell and Riley Giordano each scored four, Cayli Biele three. Jessica Thesing scored 20 for Colts Neck (9-3). Julianna Gibson added 10 points. Top-seeded Colts Neck hosts fifth-seeded Shore Regional in the semifinals Thursday.
Lacey: 8 4 5 5 — 22
Colts Neck: 7 18 10 12 — 47
From Monday
No. 8 Wildwood 59, No. 7 Vineland 20
Imene Fathi scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and added four assists for the Warriors (10-3). Jenna Hans scored 12, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists. Maya Benichou scored eight and had five rebounds. Ava Troiano scored nine, Leah Benichou four and Sophia Wilber two.
Egypt Owens scored 10 and grabbed four rebounds for the Fighting Clan (10-2). Jinelys Alvarez scored five and had five rebounds. Skylar Fowlkes and Thalia Duncan each grabbed six rebounds. Samantha Jones scored three, Duncan two.
Wildwood is ranked eighth. Vineland is No. 7.
Wildwood: 24 18 12 5 — 59
Vineland: 2 7 11 0 — 20
No. 4 OLMA 63, St. Joseph Academy 15
Madelynn Bernhardt scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Our Lady of Mercey Academy (11-1).
Angelina Dragone scored 11 and added nine rebounds for the Villagers. Olivia Fiocchi had 10 rebounds and scored four. Sophia Sacco scored seven and grabbed five rebounds. Cassidy Garcia also had five rebounds and scored two. Savannah Prescott grabbed eight rebounds and scored seven. Gabriella Cruz and Jenna Ryan each scored four, Sydney Prescott three, Drew Coyle and Giana Patitucci each scored two. OLMA is ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11.
Cassidy Perry scored six for the Wildcats (0-9). Marci Jaquet, Karlee Middleman, Katie Dainton and Brielle Hutchinson each scored two.
St. Joe: 4 3 4 4 — 15
OLMA: 27 12 9 15 — 63
Millville 48, Buena Reg. 18
San’aa Doss scored 17 points for the Thunderbolts (6-4).
Rianna Talley scored 11, Brooke Joslin seven, Sha’naja Williams six and Julianna Wilson three. Ayla Gomez and Zahara Abiodun each scored two.
Buena fell to 0-7.
Millville: 11 11 10 16 — 48
Buena: 5 4 3 7 — 19
Atlantic Christian 50, Cumberland Christian 23
Cristen Winkel scored a season-high 24 points to go with six assists and five steals for Atlantic Christian (12-4).
Sydney Pearson had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, plus five steals and three blocks. Liv Chapman had 10 steals, eight rebounds, scored six and added four assists. Chloe Vogel and Shelby Einwechter each scored two.
It was the end of the regular season for Atlantic Christian, which will host Cumberland Christian in a conference tournament semifinal game Thursday.
Atl. Chri: 22 10 13 5 — 50
Cumb. Chri: 5 6 4 8 — 23
Boys basketball
From Monday
No. 3 Egg Harbor Twp. 81, Oakcrest 42
Carlos Lopez scored a game-high 32 points for the Eagles (11-1).
Isaiah Glenn scored 14 and grabbed four rebounds. Ahmad Brock grabbed 10 rebounds and scored eight. Ethan Dodd scored eight and had five rebounds. DJ Germann had a team-leading 10 steals, grabbed four rebounds and scored three.
Jay-Nelly Reyes added nine points, Christian Rando three, Aaron Bullock and JJ Germann two each.
EHT is ranked No. 3.
Mike O’Brien scored 15, grabbed five rebounds and added five assists for the Falcons (0-9). Josiah Casanova scored 12 and grabbed six rebounds. Jaewon Wall had six rebounds and scored four. Will Fowler and Jack O’Brien each scored four, Cliff Hamler three.
EHT: 20 22 29 10 — 81
Oakcrest: 11 15 7 9 — 42
Lower Cape May Reg. 60, No. 10 Hammonton 52
Archie Lawler scored 29 points to help the Caper Tigers (6-4), win their third in a row.
Macky Bonner scored 16, Jordan Pierce 10, Mike Cronin three, James Jamison two. Lower led 31-21 at halftime.
Hammonton (7-5), which had won four in a row, is No. 10 in the Elite 11. Tyler Lowe scored 19 points, John Andoloro 14, Jaron Hill 13, Gavin West and Erik Pabon each scored three.
Lower: 19 12 15 14 — 60
Hamm: 12 9 13 18 — 52
Atlantic Christian 65, Cumberland Christian 42
Atlantic Christian senior Malachi Green scored 33 points, grabbed eight rebounds and added five steals.
Aaron Glancey scored 14. Jacob Rosie scored six and had rebounds and four assists. Joshua Jacoby grabbed rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Atl. Chris.: 14 24 16 11 — 65
Cumb C.: 16 4 11 11 — 42
No. 4 Ocean City 63, Mainland Reg. 38
Red Raiders senior guard Gannon Brady celebrated Senior Night by scoring 26 points.
Joe Repetti added 12 for the Red Raiders (7-1). Brady Rauner and Will Drain each scored seven. Brendan Schlatter added six, Connor Musket five. Ocean City is No. 4 in the Elite 11.
Freshman Colin Cook led the Mustangs (1-5) with 10 points. Tommy Travagline scored nine, Joseph Hoopes seven. Christian Rodgers added four, and Marvin Aguilera scored two.
Mainland: 10 6 7 15 – 38
Ocean City: 20 11 18 14 – 63
Shore Conference Tournament Pod B quarterfinals
(3) Toms River North 53, (6) No. 11 Barnegat 47
Tyler Quinn scored 24 points for the Bengals (9-4). Logan Armstrong scored 10, Jaxon Baker and Andrew Vernieri each scored four, Logan Kreudl three. Jared Krey two. Barnegat is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
Wesley Deitsch led Toms River North (10-3) with 15 points. TRN will travel to second-seeded Wall Township for a semifinal game Wednesday.
Barnegat: 7 17 8 15 — 47
TRN: 11 13 13 16 — 53
