PHILADELPHIA — Emma Douglas struck out her first two at-bats in the championship game Wednesday.

That didn’t deter her, and she continued with the same mindset.

“I knew I had to do my job there,” the Our Lady of Mercy Academy junior standout said about her final plate appearance.

Douglas hit a walkoff RBI single to lead the Tri-Cape softball team to a 2-1 victory over Jersey Shore in the Carpenter Cup Classic championship at the FDR Park. Throughout the day there was light rainfall and cool temperatures.

Jersey Shore led 1-0, but Douglas reached on an error and Courtney Chew (GCIT) scored to tie the game. Douglas said that play gave her confidence for her final at-bat.

Tri-Cape, which consists of standouts from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference, played three games Wednesday.

Tri-Cape defeated Olympic-Colonial 7-0 in the quarterfinals. Olympic-Colonial features players from the Olympic and Colonial conferences. Tri-Cape then beat Mercer County 5-3 in the semifinals.

“It felt really good. I was really happy,” Douglas said about her winning hit. “This whole team is great. I love all the girls that I played with. I am really happy. … It’s really cool and really fun getting to play with all these girls. Everyone here has pumped everyone up. It’s really cool to play with people I have played against.”

In the final inning of the championship, Cami Johnson (Buena Regional) singled and stole second on a wild pitch. Tulana Mingin (Woodstown) singled, which advanced Johnson to third.

Johnson said when she was up to bat, she knew she had to get on base.

“Once I hit it, I just ran as fast as I could to try to get there, and I beat the throw,” Johnson said. “I knew once I got on base I was scoring. Nobody was stopping me from scoring. I was confident I was going to score.”

Her instinct was right, and she crossed the plate with excitement after Douglas’ winning hit.

“It felt really good, (to score the winning run),” Johnson said. “Thank you, Emma!”

Ava Fisher (St. Joseph Academy) was the winning pitcher in all three games Wednesday. She entered the championship game in the fourth inning when her team trailed 1-0. Fisher threw four strikeouts and allowed just one hit, providing Tri-Cape with the chance to come back and win.

Fisher had faced a similar situation in the semifinals. The junior entered the game when Tri-Cape trailed 3-0, but she struck out nine and allowed one hit in four innings. In the quarterfinals, she struck out nine in four innings

“It was awesome. I thought I was going to feel a little tired by the end. I went and threw my first inning (of the championship) and was getting a little tired, so I ate a pickle,” said Fisher, who also drank pickle juice to keep her electrolytes up. “I got my energy back up. I thought I was going to feel a little tired throwing two games before, but I honestly felt fine by the end. My defense had my back. It was awesome.”

Fisher, who also led the Wildcats to the South Jersey Non-Public B and state Non-Public B titles, now added another championship this spring. She was pleased with her pitching Wednesday, especially with the rainy conditions and the wet ball.

“I knew it wasn’t about strikeouts,” she said. “I just had to induce pop-ups or ground balls. I knew I had a solid defense behind me. I played with them all before. I trust them entirely, and they got the job done.”

In the semifinals, Tri-Cape scored five in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead. Tri-Cape’s rally started with three straight walks from Douglas, Ava Paoletti (Kingsway Regional) and Tulana Mingin (Woodstown). Fisher and Chew each hit two-run singles to make the score 4-3. Aubrey Miller (GCIT) hit an RBI single to cap the scoring.

In the quarterfinals, Tri-Cape led Olympic-Colonial 3-0 after three innings and 4-0 after four. Liz Martin (Cedar Creek) earned the save in three, no-hit innings and struck out two. Douglas went 3 for 3 with a run in the win. Martin also pitched in the championship.

“I am so excited for the girls, and they really played so well together,” Buena and Tri-Cape head coach Pam Pickett said. “They were a great crew. They all picked up after each other and worked so hard. I’m just so proud of them and how well they kept chipping away. They weren’t giving up. They were fighters.”

Softball players are used to playing multiple games in one day, especially if they play travel ball, Douglas said. So, the Tri-Cape wasn’t too tired, Johnson added. She just enjoyed the experience.

“It was awesome to play all together because we all know each other and it’s one thing to play against each other, but to play with each other is nice,” Johnson said.