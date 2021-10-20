Emily Smith scores twice, Mainland blanks Absegami

“We did an awesome job with support on the field from all sides. Our girls were amped up and ready to put the ball in the back of the cage.”

Smith opened the scoring off an assist from Sandi Smoger with 6 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter. About four minutes later, Julianna Medina scored off an assist from Eva Blanco to extend the Mustangs’ lead to 2-0.

“It definitely gives the momentum going up 2-0, but we try to teach them that you don’t let down regardless of the score,” Hatz said. “So, that’s why we are able to keep scoring throughout the game.”

Smith scored after a corner with 5:12 remaining in the third quarter to extend the lead to 3-0. With 3:54 left in the game, Blanco scored unassisted to cap the scoring.

Smith was pleased with the outcome Wednesday. The junior midfielder is excited for state playoffs, which start next week. Mainland grabbed the 10th seed in the South Jersey Group III bracket, and will travel to seventh-seeded Toms River South next Wednesday.

The Mustangs travel to Delsea Regional at 4 p.m. Friday.

Farley O’Brien did not have to make a save for Mainland in the shutout. Vivian Jiang made saves 24 for Absegami