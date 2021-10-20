Emily Smith scores twice, Mainland blanks Absegami

LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School field hockey team was relentless on offense Wednesday, maintaining possession for most of the game and continually attacking the cage.
Emily Smith scored twice to lead the Mustangs to a 4-0 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game. Mainland improved to 10-8-1.
“I think the passing for everyone was great,” said Smith, 16, of Egg Harbor Township. “Communication is key, and I think that when we do our small passes, and not individually, it works out really well to get a lot of goals.”
Mainland finished with 24 shots.
Absegami (3-10) did not record a shot, but that wasn’t from a lack of offense. It was because the Mustangs midfield and defense were solid throughout,\ and mainly kept the ball in Mainland’s offensive zone.
Even when the Braves had possession, it did not last long, which is a nod to the Mustangs’ defense, Mainland coach Jill Hatz said.
Mainland earned 13 corners, Absegami had none.
“I think it comes from the support we have from our midfield and our backs, just making sure that they were stepping up to balls and pressuring their girls when they had the ball,” Hatz said about the Mustangs’ offensive dominance.
“We did an awesome job with support on the field from all sides. Our girls were amped up and ready to put the ball in the back of the cage.”
Smith opened the scoring off an assist from Sandi Smoger with 6 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter. About four minutes later, Julianna Medina scored off an assist from Eva Blanco to extend the Mustangs’ lead to 2-0.
“It definitely gives the momentum going up 2-0, but we try to teach them that you don’t let down regardless of the score,” Hatz said. “So, that’s why we are able to keep scoring throughout the game.”
Smith scored after a corner with 5:12 remaining in the third quarter to extend the lead to 3-0. With 3:54 left in the game, Blanco scored unassisted to cap the scoring.
Smith was pleased with the outcome Wednesday. The junior midfielder is excited for state playoffs, which start next week. Mainland grabbed the 10th seed in the South Jersey Group III bracket, and will travel to seventh-seeded Toms River South next Wednesday.
The Mustangs travel to Delsea Regional at 4 p.m. Friday.
Farley O’Brien did not have to make a save for Mainland in the shutout. Vivian Jiang made saves 24 for Absegami
“I think we are going to do really well (going into Delsea and the playoffs),” Smith said.
Mainland defeated Absegami 2-1 on Sept. 27.
“I’m very happy with the team,” Smith said. “I think we did a lot better (Wednesday than last time) because we communicated better and played more small ball. I think it was really good for us to do that because it prepares us for the future.”
Hatz agreed her team played the Braves better Wednesday. The coach was also please her team rebounded after a tough 10-0 loss to Rancocas Valley on Monday.
“I was very proud of how the girls played,” Hatz said. “They played together and as a team. They really fought the entire time.
“We always use the last few games, once we know the seedings, to get in the mindset of playoffs and treat our practices and games as playoff games before we head into them.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
