Ella Petrosh scores 3, Spirit remains undefeated

Ella Petrosh scored three goals to go with two assists to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls soccer team team to a 4-2 victory over Wildwood Catholic Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday.

Hailey Mastro scored once for the undefeated Spartans (3-0). Maddie Abbott added an assist. The Spartans finished with 24 shots on goal.

Kimmy Casiello scored twice for the Crusaders (2-2). Roan Jacquelin finished with an assist. Grace Murphy made 17 saves.

Middle Twp. 5, Cape May Tech 0: Hannah Price, Eva Dimitrov, Olivia Sgrignioli, Ciara DiMauro and Carmen O'Hara each scored once for the Panthers (3-0). Brianna Robinson made two saves. Cape May Tech fell to 0-2.

Gloucester Tech 5, Cumberland Reg. 0: Brooke Vogel scored twice and added an assist for Gloucester Tech (1-2-1). Gianna Capelli made 23 saves for the Colts (0-4).

Field hockey