Ella Petrosh scores 3, Spirit remains undefeated

Ella Petrosh scored three goals to go with two assists to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls soccer team team to a 4-2 victory over Wildwood Catholic Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday.
Hailey Mastro scored once for the undefeated Spartans (3-0). Maddie Abbott added an assist. The Spartans finished with 24 shots on goal.
Kimmy Casiello scored twice for the Crusaders (2-2). Roan Jacquelin finished with an assist. Grace Murphy made 17 saves.
Middle Twp. 5, Cape May Tech 0: Hannah Price, Eva Dimitrov, Olivia Sgrignioli, Ciara DiMauro and Carmen O'Hara each scored once for the Panthers (3-0). Brianna Robinson made two saves. Cape May Tech fell to 0-2.
Gloucester Tech 5, Cumberland Reg. 0: Brooke Vogel scored twice and added an assist for Gloucester Tech (1-2-1). Gianna Capelli made 23 saves for the Colts (0-4).
Field hockey
Point Pleasant Boro 7, Barnegat 0: Point Pleasant Boro (4-0) finished with 23 shots on goal. Caroline DeKenipp scored three goals. Erin Dowling scored twice and had one assist. Heather Kimak and Shayne Lada each scored one goal. Anna Doblovosky made four saves for the shutout. Madison Kubicz made 16 saves for Barnegat (4-1).
Our Lady of Mercy 4, Pitman 0: Fiona Lockhart, Isabella Elentrio and Victoria Ravoni each scored one goal for the Villagers (3-2). OLMA (3-2) finished with 28 shots on goal. Hailey Sykes made 24 saves for Pitman (1-2-1).
Girls volleyball
Williamstown 2, Gloucester Tech 0: Williamstown (4-0) won with set scores of 25-14 and 25-21. Dajah Williams and Melissa Anacious each finished with two kills. Julia Schwab added five kills and 11 digs. Joana Andrews finished with 18 assists and four digs. Mia Owens added 11 digs.
