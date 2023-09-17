A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses where applicable. Records through Saturday. Football will appear in a separate list.
Boys soccer
1. Delran (1);3-1
2. Shawnee (5);3-0-1
3. Cherry Hill West (4);3-0-2
4. St. Augustine Prep (8);5-0
5. Cherokee (3);1-1-1
6. Hammonton (7);3-0-1
7. Glassboro (6);4-0
8. Eastern Regional (UR);3-0-1
9. West Deptford (11);4-0
10. Kingsway Regional (9);1-1-1
11. Paul VI (UR);2-1-1
Girls soccer
1. Eastern Regional (1);4-0
2. Ocean City (4);3-0
3. Cherry Hill West (2);3-1
4. Seneca (5);3-0*
5. Shawnee (3);2-1
6. Sterling (6);4-0
7. Williamstown;3-0-1
8. Kingsway Regional (UR);3-0-1
9. Haddon Heights (UR);3-1
10. Gloucester Tech (UR);4-1
11. Delsea Regional (UR);3-1
Girls volleyball
1. Paul VI (1);6-0
2. Southern Regional (2);7-0
3. Lenape (11);6-1
4. Cherry Hill East (10);5-2
5. Mainland Regional (5):4-3
6. Williamstown (3);3-2
7. Pleasantville (4);2-1
8. Washington Township (6);3-1
9. Barnegat (8);4-1
10. Pinelands Regional (7);3-2
11. Cherokee (UR);2-1
Girls tennis
1. Shawnee;3-0
2. Haddonfield;6-1
3. Moorestown;5-2
4. Cherry Hill East;3-0
5. Haddon Township;7-1
6. Clearview Regional;6-0
7. Vineland;5-0
8. Mainland;3-1
9. Lenape;1-1
10. Cherokee;2-2
11. GCIT;3-2
Field hockey
1. Camden Catholic;3-0
2. Shawnee;3-0
3. Kingsway Regional;1-1
4. West Deptford;4-0
5. Seneca;3-1
6. Clearview Regional;2-0
7. Washington Township;3-0
8. Rancocas Valley;2-2
9. Hammonton;2-1
10. Ocean City;2-1
11. St. Joseph Academy;1-1
