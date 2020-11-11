EHT's Lauren Princz to run for Penn State track

Princz also captured the South Jersey and state Group IV titles in the 55 dash for the second consecutive winter.

“Lauren is one of the hardest workers that I’ve had,” said EHT coach Erika Vazquez, who noted that ever since Princz was a freshman her goal was to run at a Division-I program.

“She is very committed to track and field,” Vazquez said. “She dedicated many hours, went above and beyond and worked outside of practice to achieve that dream. We are very proud of her, and it has been an honor to coach her.

“I couldn’t be happier for her and can’t wait to see what wonderful success she has at Penn State.”

In the outdoor season, Princz captured the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Group IV titles in the 200 dash as a freshman and sophomore.

Princz was a first-team Press All-Star each of those seasons. But she didn’t have an opportunity to do that again this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She is going to be missed a lot next year,” said Vazquez, who added Princz will thrive at Penn State. “Obviously, she is one of the best girls on the team, but she brings other great qualities besides athletics.”