EHT's Lauren Princz to run for Penn State track

Lauren Princz has been making headlines since she was a freshman for being one of the best high school sprinters in the state.
The Egg Harbor Township senior indoor and outdoor track and field standout made another highlight Wednesday.
Princz signed a national letter of intent to Penn State University. The 17-year-old will receive a full academic and athletic scholarship to the NCAA Division I program in State College, Pennsylvania.
“I think I will become a better athlete there,” Princz said. “I think that (sprinter and hurdles) coach (Erin) Tucker will make me into a better athlete. I just feel comfortable being there.”
Princz, from EHT, said staying near home was important in her decision. (Penn State is only about a 4-hour drive from EHT.) She also had offers from Iowa and Rutgers, she said.
But even though Rutgers is also local, something was different about Penn State.
“Penn State was just a better choice for me as an athlete,” Princz said. “They have good training facilities and good training coaches and good teammates to train with.”
Princz, who was The Press Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year last winter, won the 55-meter dash in a personal-best 6.98 seconds at the season-ending Meet of Champions on March 8.
Princz also captured the South Jersey and state Group IV titles in the 55 dash for the second consecutive winter.
“Lauren is one of the hardest workers that I’ve had,” said EHT coach Erika Vazquez, who noted that ever since Princz was a freshman her goal was to run at a Division-I program.
“She is very committed to track and field,” Vazquez said. “She dedicated many hours, went above and beyond and worked outside of practice to achieve that dream. We are very proud of her, and it has been an honor to coach her.
“I couldn’t be happier for her and can’t wait to see what wonderful success she has at Penn State.”
In the outdoor season, Princz captured the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Group IV titles in the 200 dash as a freshman and sophomore.
Princz was a first-team Press All-Star each of those seasons. But she didn’t have an opportunity to do that again this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She is going to be missed a lot next year,” said Vazquez, who added Princz will thrive at Penn State. “Obviously, she is one of the best girls on the team, but she brings other great qualities besides athletics.”
Penn State cross country and track and field coach John Gondak has produced 51 first-team All-Americans, 46 Big Ten Conference champions, seven Big Ten Freshman of the Year honorees and saw 62 program records shattered in his seven-year tenure.
The Nittany Lions also had 12 Penn Relay champions under Gondak.
Princz wants to share in that success with the aim of capturing a Big Ten title.
“I’m definitely going to be nervous,” Princz said when asked about competing at that level. “But the coaching and my teammates will tell me not to worry about it, (because) it’s my first year.
“I think my coaches and my teammates will help me out a lot as a freshman."
Missing her outdoor junior season was tough, Princz said. But hopefully she gets the opportunity to shine this winter and spring before graduation.
“I just want to thank all my friends, family, coaches and supporters who have been there for me since my freshman year,” Princz said. “I can’t wait to be a Nittany Lion.”
