EHT's ground game runs over Atlantic City in win

“At first, we were all sleepy,” he said. “It’s a Saturday morning. People weren’t awake.”

Atlantic City scored on its first possession to take a 6-0 lead. Camp’s blocked punt and Cianci’s recovery early in the second quarter then blared like an alarm clock for EHT. The play tied the score, turned the momentum in EHT’s favor and made it seem like the lights were on.

Camp, who came off the right end, said EHT in practice this week thought it could take advantage of Atlantic City’s alignment to block a punt.

“I saw an opportunity and I just went for it,” he said.

Egg Harbor dominated the rest of the way with its running game. The Eagles rushed for 315 yards. EHT took the lead for good when Soumaworo scored on a 23-yard sweep with 5 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Vikings finished with 39 rushing yards. Atlantic City standout running back La’Sean Trussell missed the game with a high ankle sprain, but the EHT defense was at its stingy best.

In addition to his blocked punt, Camp had an interception and a sack. Defensive lineman James Mahana had two tackles for a loss. Defensive linemen Michelot Sine and Mike Simeon seemed to be a constant presence in the Atlantic City backfield.