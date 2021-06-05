EHT's Anne Rutledge doubles at S.J. Group IV championship

Anne Rutledge of Egg Harbor Township High School and Treshan Stevenson of Millville could not have started the South Jersey Group IV track and field championships any better Friday night. They both won the meet’s first event, the 400-meter hurdles.

Rutledge ran a personal-best 1 minute, 2.94 seconds to win at Washington Township. Tiffany Ortner of Southern Regional was third in 1:05.63.

Stevenson won his race in 56.25 seconds.

Rutledge wasn't done with the winning or the personal bests. She also finished first in the Group IV 400 dash, winning in another personal best of 57.21 seconds.

Rutledge's double highlighted an outstanding performance by Press-area athletes during the first day of the South Jersey Group IV and I championships.

The six finishers, plus ties, in each event in each enrollment group qualify for the state group championships next weekend. The meet will continue at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Washington Township.

In other events Friday, EHT senior sprinters swept the Group IV 100 dashes.

Lauren Princz won the girls race in 11.95 seconds. She also won the South Jersey Group IV 100 dash as a freshman in 2018.