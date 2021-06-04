EHT's Ann Rutledge, Millville's Treshan Stevenson win S.J. Group IV races

Anne Rutledge of Egg Harbor Township High School and Treshan Stevenson of Millville could not have started the South Jersey Group IV track and field championships any better Friday night.
They both won the meet’s first event, the 400-meter hurdles.
Rutledge ran a personal-best 1 minute, 2.94 seconds to win at Washington Township. Tiffany Ortner of Southern Regional was third in 1:05.63.
Stevenson won his race in 56.25 seconds.
The six finishers, plus ties, in each event in each enrollment group qualify for the state group championships next weekend.
The South Jersey Group I and IV championships will continue at 9:30 a.m Saturday at Washington Township.
— Michael McGarry
