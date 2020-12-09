EHT's Ahmad Brock is Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Ahmad Brock was called up to the varsity team at the end of his freshman season.
Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer coach Pete Lambert said Brock never looked back, calling him a respected leader and a threat on the field.
“He is the type of player that is a game-changer,” Lambert said. “He is dynamic, he is long, he is fast and, the impressive thing about him, each year not only did he improve, but he became more technical. He was beating defenders with both speed and technique.
“When you combine both his speed and technique, he is dangerous and hard to cover.”
As a senior this fall, Brock scored 23 goals and added nine assists, leading the Eagles to a 12-2 record and the South West Group E semifinals.
The 17-year-old from Egg Harbor Township also had multiple game-winning goals, including in a 1-0 victory over a talented Cherokee team in the quarterfinals Nov. 17.
Brock is The Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“My senior season definitely wasn’t ideal (because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shortened schedule), but I was just grateful that we had any season at all,” Brock said. “It was only 14 games, but that is better than nothing for me. We didn’t win a championship, but we did our best, and I can be happy with that.”
Brock had seven games with at least two goals. He also had four goals against Atlantic City and three goals each against Pleasantville and Oakcrest.
Brock scored in 12 of EHT’s 14 games to help his team capture the Cape-Atlantic League East Division title. EHT finished ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
“I think I had a good season,” Brock said. “I think the best thing I did this season is that I wasn’t hunting for goals. I just let them come to me. So I think I had a pretty decent season. I could’ve done better, but everyone makes mistakes sometimes.
“I can’t really complain.”
The Eagles’ opponents put a lot of focus on Brock, Lambert said. Brock is typically either double- or triple-teamed.
Brock, a team captain, is well-respected on and off the field and is very humble, Lambert added.
EHT will graduate 11 seniors. But the seniors, led by Brock, set an example and left a mark on the program.
“We talk about a legacy all the time,” Lambert said. “I talk to my seniors, and I ask them what type of legacy are you leaving behind? I think Ahmad will leave a legacy that we don’t quit and we fight until the very end.
“We will play anyone, anywhere at any time. He certainly put EHT back on the map.”
Brock led the Eagles to South Jersey Group IV finals as a junior and the sectional quarterfinals as a sophomore. Last season, he led EHT to the CAL Tournament semifinals and the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament quarterfinals.
He finished his high school career with 55 goals and 27 assists.
“That is a heckuva legacy,” said Lambert, who added that he will miss this entire senior group, especially Brock. “Teams fear EHT now, and he is a big part of it. Hopefully, it’s like that for a long time because of what we’ve done here and what he has done the last four years.
“I don’t know if we will ever have another Ahmad. He is truly one of a kind.”
Brock also competes in outdoor track and field at EHT.
He is undecided on a college but hopes to either play soccer or compete in track at the next level. Brock said he is confident the EHT soccer program will be in good hands next season.
“I think our graduating class made a huge impact at EHT,” said Brock, noting that he, Jayden Guy, Brandon Berrio and Christian Paskilades were the “Core Four” leaders because they were the only seniors to play varsity as sophomores.
“I think we taught a lot of our younger guys how to be leaders and how to continue to lead by example.”
Team and Coach of the Year
In 2019, St. Augustine Prep captured the South Jersey Non-Public A title for the first time since 2010 and advanced to the state Non-Public A final.
But the Hermits graduated a lot of talented seniors.
The team also lost its head coach and well-respected leader of eight years in Steve Rolando, who had been with the program for a total of 27 years before stepping down in January.
There may have been some doubt and questions entering this season, especially given a younger team and a new coach.
But first-year coach Jake Heaton and the Hermits showed they were the same team and just as talented.
The Hermits (15-1-1), with a large core of juniors, won the South West Group F title and finished second in The Press Elite 11.
Heaton is The Press Coach of the Year, and St. Augustine is the Team of the Year.
“I’m really fortunate to have inherited a fabulous program,” Heaton said. “It is a fabulous school. Coach Rolando did an amazing job as a coach there. So I was lucky to inherit a program with such great built-in culture and a team that has a foundation already laid out for success.”
The Hermits only allowed six goals on the season, the fewest goals the allowed in team history, and the third-best record (only one loss and a tie) the team has produced, Heaton said.
Much of that success is attributed to junior defender Shane Clancy and the senior captains: goalkeeper Gavin Bown, defender Declan Davis and midfielder Mike Balestriere.
Brown had 12 shutouts and scored a goal on the team’s Senior Day on Nov. 12. Davis scored three goals and three assists, while Clancy had four assists and three goals while playing for a defense that did not allow a goal over the last five games this season.
Balestriere anchored the midfield with five assists and three goals, including the game-winner in the final seconds in a 1-0 victory over Egg Harbor Township.
“The guys bought in to what we were doing from an early point,” said Heaton, who added that he first met the team virtually in April and started to develop a strategy and plan for the season. “The seniors all bought in, and I think that set a great example for the rest of the program. That all contributes to success.
“It’s not just the product out on the field. It’s about developing culture.”
Heaton was an assistant coach under Rolando in 2013 and then spent four seasons as the head coach at Cumberland Regional. He went back to the Hermits in 2018 and was named head coach this spring.
Heaton thanked St. Augustine athletic director Mike Rizzo and the rest of the athletic department and his coaching staff for a successful first season at the helm. Heaton noted that the junior varsity team also was very successful this season, making the Hermits’ future look bright.
“It’s a huge honor being named Coach of the Year,” said Heaton, who grew up in Weymouth, Dorset, England, and played semi-professional soccer for Whitton United F.C., a club that competes in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division.
“It’s really cool, but a lot of credit goes to everyone around me. Those guys did a great job.”
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.