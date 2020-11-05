EHT tops Oakcrest behind Rubio-to-Brock connection

Ahmad Brock on Thursday put on a performance the Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer team is used to.
What made this one special, however, was that it came against one of the best teams the Cape-Atlantic League has to offer.
The senior forward scored three goals, all assisted by junior teammate Nico Rubio, as the Eagles beat Oakcrest 4-2. EHT, now 10-1, handed Oakcrest its first loss of the season.
"It's a dynamic duo, man," EHT coach Pete Lambert said of his two players. "Nico is dicey. He's creative, he's crafty (and) he can put the ball anywhere on the field.
"They're pretty tough to defend: Nico with his technique and then Ahmad with his speed and his tenacity to go to the goal."
Senior midfielder Christian Paskalides scored the opening goal for EHT in the 13th minute. Confusion after a called foul led to Oakcrest's Asembo Augo catching the Eagles off guard, and he found the back of the net on a fast break assisted by Colin Veltri in the 27th. Four minutes later, Brock scored on a header from a well-placed cross from Rubio.
Two minutes into the half, Oakcrest's final goal of the game by way of an Augo penalty kick to tie it at 2-2. In the 49th, Rubio placed a free kick right at the net. The ball sailed over the heads of players attempting to head it either in or out, and Brock snuck behind them to chip it in. The duo's third connection, which came from a Rubio corner kick in the 58th, was the ultimate momentum shift.
Brock said after the team's 1-0 loss to St. Augustine it has been on a mission to put any doubts to rest. The Eagles are ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11.
"It's a big one for us," Brock, 17, said. "We lost a tough one at the Prep. People probably thought that we couldn't win big games, so we came here and put on a show today."
For Rubio, it's a huge advantage being able to pass to someone as tall as Brock. Standing at 6-foot-2, he has several inches on most players in the box, making their chemistry on jump-ball opportunities a major issue for opposing teams.
"It's pretty easy since he's so tall," Rubio, 16, said. "I just loft it in the air (to the) back stick and he's always there."
The team will play at Mainland on Friday for its regular season finale.
Oakcrest, now 9-1, will go to ACIT on Thursday for its finale. Coach Joe Seaman said his team didn't appear to be in playoff mode like EHT was, but he's confident the loss can be the spark that finally puts them there.
"I'm very, very, very confident," he said about his team heading into next weekend's playoffs. "The talent is still there. We still know how to play good ball. We just need to bring it up a notch. EHT's in playoff mode and we weren't, and it's time to change that mindset as we go into the last week of the season."
EHT; 2 2—4
Oacrest; 1 1—2
Goals— Brock (3), Paskalides EHT. Augo (2) O.
Goalies—Marin (2) EHT. Liberty (3) O.
Records—EHT 10-1, Oakcrest 9-1.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.