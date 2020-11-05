EHT tops Oakcrest behind Rubio-to-Brock connection

Brock said after the team's 1-0 loss to St. Augustine it has been on a mission to put any doubts to rest. The Eagles are ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11.

"It's a big one for us," Brock, 17, said. "We lost a tough one at the Prep. People probably thought that we couldn't win big games, so we came here and put on a show today."

For Rubio, it's a huge advantage being able to pass to someone as tall as Brock. Standing at 6-foot-2, he has several inches on most players in the box, making their chemistry on jump-ball opportunities a major issue for opposing teams.

"It's pretty easy since he's so tall," Rubio, 16, said. "I just loft it in the air (to the) back stick and he's always there."

The team will play at Mainland on Friday for its regular season finale.

Oakcrest, now 9-1, will go to ACIT on Thursday for its finale. Coach Joe Seaman said his team didn't appear to be in playoff mode like EHT was, but he's confident the loss can be the spark that finally puts them there.