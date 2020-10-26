EHT tops Millville 2-1 in overtime in field hockey

Kylie Elwell scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League game Monday.
Jenna Gray assisted on Elwell’s goal.
Casey Etter scored the lone goal for the Thunderbolts (3-2-1) in the third quarter off an assist from Jaylene Williams, which made the score 1-0. Lily Mahabir made 25 saves.
EHT sophomore Kara Wilson scored in front of the cage in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
The Eagles (4-2) had 29 shots. Rebecca Macchia made 11 saves.
Millville had 12 shots.
Pinelands Reg. 6,
Lacey Twp. 1
Jamilyn Hawkins scored four goals and had an assist for the Wildcats (6-1-1).
Kamryn Borden had two assists and scored once. Layla Frost scored once and had an assist. Abby Romanek had an assist.
Mickinzie Horay made one save.
Madison Reed scored the lone goal for the Lions (4-4). Ellie Reid assisted. Maeve Meehan made 21 saves.
Cumberland Reg. 1,
Highland Reg. 1
The game between the Colts (0-6-1) and Highland (1-5-1) ended in a tie.
For Cumberland, Cadence Conti scored in the third quarter.
Jordan Murphy scored in the first quarter for Highland.
Boys soccer
Lacey Twp. 1,
Barnegat 0
George-Kyle Hernandez scored off an assist from Bryan Cardoso in the 59th minute for the Lions (6-2-1). For the Bengals (0-7-1), Lucas Holland made 12 saves.
Atlantic Christian 7,
Cumb. Christian 3
Caleb Vogel and Aaron Glancey each scored twice for the Cougars. Sam Glancey and Manny Johnson each scored once. Malachi Greene made nine saves. Atlantic Christian had 15 shots on net. The score was tied 2-2 at halftime.
Girls soccer
Millville 6,
Bridgeton 0
Olivia Giordano scored twice and had an assist for the Thunderbolts (6-0). Julianna Giordano and Jayme Sooy each scored once and had an assist. Cali Sloan and Megan Hallenback each scored once. Gabby Wheatly made two saves. Bridgeton fell to 1-5.
Atlantic Christian 5,
Cumb. Christian 0
Chloe Vogel, Eden Wilson, Maddie DeNick, Sydney Pearson and Ryleigh Martin each scored once for the Cougars (10-1). Reyna Lewis made four saves.
Kennedy Vasquez made seven saves for Cumberland.
Girls tennis
Southeast A (Group III and IV) first round
(4) Millville 5,
(5) Ocean City 0
Singles— Emily Bishop d. Charis Holmes 7-5, 6-2; Arielis Martinez d. Emily Tumelty 6-2, 4-6, 7-6; Rebecca Butcher d. Alexis Allegretto 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.
Doubles— Chloe Martinez-Aurora Ryan d. Ciera Howard-Noelle Graham 3-6, 7-6, 7-5; LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McLoone d. Zoe Bourgeois-Elizabeth Drain 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Note: Millville advances to the quarterfinals and plays top-seeded Mainland Regional on Wednesday. The Mustangs beat eighth-seeded Atlantic City, 5-0, on Monday.
Records— Millville 9-3; Ocean City 7-4.
Girls cross country
Atlantic City 24, Pleasantville 33
At Pleasantville
1. Maya Harper P 20:35; 2. Maddie Dischert AC 22:25; 3. Mikayla Surles P 24:20; 4. Cass Scott AC 24:21; 5. Emma Feehan AC 24:24; 6. Sam Pereira AC 25:17; 7. Ella Feehan AC 25:43; 8. Faith Gracia P 27:36; 9. Zane McNeil P 28:43; 10. Eleni Smith AC 29:30.
Records—A.C. 2-1; Pleasantville 0-3.
Mainland Reg. 15, Oakcrest 50
1. Lily Malone MR 20:03; 2. Claudia Booth MR 20:35; 3. Savannah Hodgens MR 21:15; 4. Gillian Lovett MR 22:02; 5. Chloe Malone MR 22:27; 6. Sydney Luff MR 22:49; 7. Julia Moore MR 23:02; 8. Mary Kate Merenich MR 23:09; 9. Abigail Tunney O 23:18; 10. Lauren Crino MR 25:04; 11. Natalie Spollen 25:05; 12. Madison O’Brien MR 25:12; 13. Hailey Loewenstern MR 27:43.
Records— Mainland 3-0; Oakcrest 0-3.
Cedar Creek 15, ACIT 50
1.Lexi Sears CC 20:42; 2. Megan Winterbottom CC 20:48; 3. Riley Lerner CC 22:10; 4. Olivia Catalina
CC 23:16; 5. Mia McColl CC 23:49; 6. Samantha Keough CC 24:11; 7. Jillian Robles CC 24:26; 8. Tasha Kolchins CC 25:04; 9. Sarah Flanagan CC 25:28.
10. Julia McConaughy, Julia Cedar Creek 25:39
Records— Cedar Creek 2-0; ACIT 0-3.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Holy Spirit (official score unavailable).
1.Mikki Pomatto EHTB20:29;?2. Kiki Schlemo EHT 21:04; 3. Olivia Martinolich EHT 21:59;4. Vanessa DeJean HS 22:34;?5. Kaitlyn Rice EHT 23:11; 6. Lindsey Taylor EHT 23:48;7. Madison Ross HS 24:57; 8. Lily Winkler EHT 25:10; 9. Oonan Freman HS 25:35;10. Erica Lewis EHT 27:17
Records— 3-0
Boys cross country
Atlantic City 15, Pleasantville 50
At Pleasantville
1. Irvin Marable P 17:58; 2. Adonis Hernandez AC 19:30; 3. Chase Calhoun AC 19:39; 4. Kyle Graybill AC 20:45; 5. James Haney AC 21:24; 6. William Harris AC 21:27; 7. Tommy Pham AC 23:21; 8. Anpony Chen AC 23:25; 9. Noel Gonzalez P 23:43; 10. Kyle Chen AC 23:45.
Records—A.C. 2-1; Pleasantville 0-3.
Mainland Reg. 17, Oakcrest 43
1.Linden Wineland MR 16:28; 2. Matt Wynn MR 17:45; 3. Vaughn Blanchet MR 17:47; 4. Ethan Rowley O 17:52; 5.,Elliot Past MR 18:06; 6. JESSE Rips MR 19:06; 7. James Wurzer MR 19:10; 8. Gunnar Angler O 19:13; 9. Cake Aiken O 19:20; 10. Steve Stabo O 20:20; 11. Daolo Hermoso O 20:21; 12. Micah Moller ME 20:37; 13. Lucas Essen 21:25; 14. Danny Reynold MR 21:29.
Records— Mainland 3-0.
Cedar Creek 17, ACIT 46
1 Joey Mayer CC 16:43; 2. Dalton Culleny CC 16:48; 3. Matt Winterbottom CC 17:08; 4. Chris Hasher 17:51; 5. Stephen Suwala CC 18:15; 6. Dylan Vergara CC 18:17; 7. Justin Cartwright CC 19:17; 8. Eric Stollenwerk CC 19:43; 9. Joseph Spilker ACIT 19:49; 10. Jake Nowalsky CC 20:14.
Records— Cedar Creek 2-0; ACIT 2-1.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Holy Spirit (score unavailable).
1.Nico Valdivieso EHT 16:38; 2. Aidan Winkler EHT 17:16; 3. Ryan Taylor EHT 17:34; 4. Dieggo Taggert HS 19:56; 5. Jimmy Pontari HS 20:00;6. Ayoub Azegzaou EHT 20:06; 7. Nick Bannon HS 20:07; 8. Tom Farren HS 20:10;?9. Nicolas Tyner EHT 20:11; 10. Marc Gliatto EHT 20:41
Records— 3-0
Contact: 609-272-7210
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.