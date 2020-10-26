EHT tops Millville 2-1 in overtime in field hockey

The game between the Colts (0-6-1) and Highland (1-5-1) ended in a tie.

For Cumberland, Cadence Conti scored in the third quarter.

Jordan Murphy scored in the first quarter for Highland.

Boys soccer

Lacey Twp. 1,

Barnegat 0

George-Kyle Hernandez scored off an assist from Bryan Cardoso in the 59th minute for the Lions (6-2-1). For the Bengals (0-7-1), Lucas Holland made 12 saves.

Atlantic Christian 7,

Cumb. Christian 3

Caleb Vogel and Aaron Glancey each scored twice for the Cougars. Sam Glancey and Manny Johnson each scored once. Malachi Greene made nine saves. Atlantic Christian had 15 shots on net. The score was tied 2-2 at halftime.

Girls soccer

Millville 6,

Bridgeton 0

Olivia Giordano scored twice and had an assist for the Thunderbolts (6-0). Julianna Giordano and Jayme Sooy each scored once and had an assist. Cali Sloan and Megan Hallenback each scored once. Gabby Wheatly made two saves. Bridgeton fell to 1-5.