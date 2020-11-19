EHT tops Hammonton in South East A field hockey semifinal

HAMMONTON — The Egg Harbor Township High School field hockey team controlled most of the action against Hammonton on Thursday in their third and most important meeting this season.
EHT won 2-0 in a South East Group A sectional semifinal on a clear but cold day.
Ella Seymour scored the winning goal on a tip-in with just under five minutes left before halftime. Taylor Wright added an insurance goal in the fourth quarter. Rebecca Macchia made four saves for the shutout.
Egg Harbor Township (11-2), the No. 3 seed, travels to top-seeded Ocean City on Saturday for the South East A championship game at a time to be determined. Ocean City (11-2), ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, beat fifth-seeded Mainland Regional 3-0 on Thursday in the other semifinal. Hammonton, the No. 2 seed, finished at 6-2-1.
“We played well, but I think the cold weather slowed up our speed today,” EHT coach Kristi Troster said. “We would have scored more, but their goalie (Angelina Catania) made a great play on the (penalty) stroke (stopping a shot by EHT’s Kylie Elwell), and she was very active in the net.
“We played well for the second game in a row. We didn’t play well against Mainland or St. Joseph (in a 2-0 loss and a 2-0 win, respectively) but then we had some good practices, and we played a good game against Absegami (a 5-0 win on Tuesday in a South East A quarterfinal) and then today.”
Hammonton beat host EHT 2-1 on Oct. 7, but the Eagles topped Hammonton 4-2 on Nov. 14.
The game stayed scoreless in the first quarter, as both teams had chances and Hammonton had five corners.
Seymour deflected in a shot by Jenna Gray on a corner to make it 1-0.
The second goal by Wright came after a pass from Elwell from outside the circle.
“This is one of our best seasons,” said Seymour, a 15-year-old sophomore. “It’s our first time in the final in a long time. We’re definitely like a family this year and we play amazing together.”
Hammonton’s Sofia Grasso played in goal in the first half and had five saves. Catania, a freshman, played the second half and stopped 16 shots.
Hammonton coach Lauren Frazier was an assistant coach who took over the top spot for this year while coach Rose Staas is on maternity leave.
“They’ve split time in goal every game and they have great chemistry,” Frazier of Grasso and Catania. Angelina had to work harder today.
“We played well today, and I’m very proud of the team.”
Egg Harbor Twp. 0 1 0 1 — 2
Hammonton 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals-Seymour, Wright EHT.
Goalies-R. Macchia (4) EHT. Grasso (5), Catania (16) H.
Records-EHT 11-2; Hammonton 6-2-1.
