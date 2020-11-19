EHT tops Hammonton in South East A field hockey semifinal

HAMMONTON — The Egg Harbor Township High School field hockey team controlled most of the action against Hammonton on Thursday in their third and most important meeting this season.

EHT won 2-0 in a South East Group A sectional semifinal on a clear but cold day.

Ella Seymour scored the winning goal on a tip-in with just under five minutes left before halftime. Taylor Wright added an insurance goal in the fourth quarter. Rebecca Macchia made four saves for the shutout.

Egg Harbor Township (11-2), the No. 3 seed, travels to top-seeded Ocean City on Saturday for the South East A championship game at a time to be determined. Ocean City (11-2), ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, beat fifth-seeded Mainland Regional 3-0 on Thursday in the other semifinal. Hammonton, the No. 2 seed, finished at 6-2-1.

“We played well, but I think the cold weather slowed up our speed today,” EHT coach Kristi Troster said. “We would have scored more, but their goalie (Angelina Catania) made a great play on the (penalty) stroke (stopping a shot by EHT’s Kylie Elwell), and she was very active in the net.