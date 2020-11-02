EHT tops Cedar Creek 3-1 in less-than-ideal weather conditions

Gray’s goal, her seventh of the year, made it 2-0 Eagles after a shot from close in the third minute of the second quarter. Cheyenne Avellino assisted.

Just more than three minutes later on a corner, Smith inserted the ball to Gray, who sent the ball from the right side. Smith redirected the ball into the net for her first goal of the season.

“I’m glad to just be playing this year (despite the COVID-19 pandemic),” said Smith. “It’s definitely different from last year (when she played varsity as a freshman). It was cold out there today, but exciting.”

EHT goalie Rebecca Macchia, a third-year varsity player as a junior, made three saves in the first three quarters. Backup Star Gage made three stops in the fourth quarter, include one on a Brielle Curtin penalty stroke in the final minute. Cedar Creek keeper Sydney Dunleavy made seven saves.

The Pirates got on the board when DeMarco scored unassisted from the left side with 4:19 left to play.