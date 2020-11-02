EHT tops Cedar Creek 3-1 in less-than-ideal weather conditions

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A cold and windy afternoon didn’t stop the Egg Harbor Township and Cedar Creek high school field hockey teams from playing an interesting game Monday.
EHT dominated the middle of the game with a goal late in the second quarter and two in the third for a 3-1 win. Sophomore Kara Wilson, freshman Jenna Gray and sophomore Anna Smith scored one goal apiece for the Eagles. Cedar Creek sophomore Riley DeMarco scored in the fourth quarter.
The victory put Egg Harbor Township at 7-1 for the season, having lost only to Hammonton 2-1 on Oct. 7. Cedar Creek fell to 2-4.
The two teams also met at Cedar Creek on Oct. 10, and EHT won 4-0.
“The (scoring) circle seemed crowded (with Cedar Creek defenders), and they cleared the ball very well,” Egg Harbor Township coach Kristi Troster said. “Both teams played better than in our last game.
“Now we’re looking forward to our game with Hammonton on Wednesday (3:30 p.m. at Hammonton). We’ve gotten better, but we know they have, too.”
EHT forced the action in much of the first half Monday, but the game remained scoreless until Wilson scored her fifth goal of the year from 5 yards out with 1 minute, 26 seconds left in the second quarter. Kylie Elwell assisted.
“The ball went off someone’s stick and went to me,” said Wilson. “I got my feet in the right spot and shot it.”
Gray’s goal, her seventh of the year, made it 2-0 Eagles after a shot from close in the third minute of the second quarter. Cheyenne Avellino assisted.
Just more than three minutes later on a corner, Smith inserted the ball to Gray, who sent the ball from the right side. Smith redirected the ball into the net for her first goal of the season.
“I’m glad to just be playing this year (despite the COVID-19 pandemic),” said Smith. “It’s definitely different from last year (when she played varsity as a freshman). It was cold out there today, but exciting.”
EHT goalie Rebecca Macchia, a third-year varsity player as a junior, made three saves in the first three quarters. Backup Star Gage made three stops in the fourth quarter, include one on a Brielle Curtin penalty stroke in the final minute. Cedar Creek keeper Sydney Dunleavy made seven saves.
The Pirates got on the board when DeMarco scored unassisted from the left side with 4:19 left to play.
“Egg Harbor Township is very quick, with a good passing game,” Cedar Creek coach Kim Briles said. “We didn’t generate much offense in the first half, and EHT was aggressive around the cage. Our passing has gotten better, and we played better this time than our first game with them. I’m proud of our girls. They’ve remained focused.”

Contact: 609-272-7210
