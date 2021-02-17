EHT three-sport standout chooses track and field at D-I Monmouth

Brock added being about an hour away from home factored into his decision. Plus, he has family that lives near the university, and he could see them when he pleases. He also had Zoom meetings with some members on the team at Monmouth, which really made him feel as if he belonged.

"A big part of my decision for where I was going to be next year was how I would feel with the team," Brock said. "Seeing that I would have a good time and just being in a comfortable position with them was nice and really helped me when I was making the decision."

As a sophomore in 2019, Brock finished second in the triple jump at the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships and was named a first-team Press All-Star for that outdoor campaign. He did not have a junior outdoor season in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the entire spring slate.

Brock had competed in the indoor season for his first three years at EHT, finishing second at states and fifth in the Meet of Champions in the 55-meter dash as a junior. He played basketball this season for the first time at EHT, because there aren't any team championships this winter. Brock had played basketball before high school but opted out to run indoor track for the Eagles.