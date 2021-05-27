EHT standout Lauren Princz sweeps dashes at Atlantic County meet

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Lauren Princz is peaking early.

That’s a good thing for the Egg Harbor Township High School track and field standout.

The senior swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Atlantic County championships held at Buena Regional on Thursday.

Her most impressive victory came in the 100-meter dash where she won in a personal-best 11.76 seconds, the fastest time in New Jersey this spring. She won the 200 in 24.76, which is the third fastest time in the state this spring.

This has been an unusual track and field season because of the pandemic. Most of the traditional meets were not held this season.

“I was kind of nervous coming in,” Princz said. “I’ve been getting hand-timed at the dual meets, I thought I wasn’t running (the times) I was supposed to be running. I had to trust the process.”

Princz is one of the state’s top track and field athletes.

Thursday should begin a stretch of normality for Princz. The South Jersey sectional championships are next weekend, followed by the state group championships and then the Meet of Champions.