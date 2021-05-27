EHT standout Lauren Princz sweeps dashes at Atlantic County meet

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Lauren Princz is peaking early.
That’s a good thing for the Egg Harbor Township High School track and field standout.
The senior swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Atlantic County championships held at Buena Regional on Thursday.
Her most impressive victory came in the 100-meter dash where she won in a personal-best 11.76 seconds, the fastest time in New Jersey this spring. She won the 200 in 24.76, which is the third fastest time in the state this spring.
This has been an unusual track and field season because of the pandemic. Most of the traditional meets were not held this season.
“I was kind of nervous coming in,” Princz said. “I’ve been getting hand-timed at the dual meets, I thought I wasn’t running (the times) I was supposed to be running. I had to trust the process.”
Princz is one of the state’s top track and field athletes.
Thursday should begin a stretch of normality for Princz. The South Jersey sectional championships are next weekend, followed by the state group championships and then the Meet of Champions.
“I’m very excited,” Princz said. “Usually, I PR around sectionals or states when I get pushed. I’m happy I got 11.76 without push. I’m excited for the competition going toward sectionals, states and Meet of Champs. I’m excited for the next couple of weeks.”
In other events, Diamond McLaughlin of Absegami impressed in winning the 400 hurdles and 400 dash.
Her winning hurdles time of 1:01.68 is the third fastest in the state this spring. It was also a school record.
McLaughlin then came back and won the 400 dash in 57.12.
“This means everything to me,” McLaughlin said, “because I’ve been training so hard to get here.”
Other athletes also won multiple events.
Malachi Wesley of EHT won the 400 and 110 hurdles. Eva Morrison of Mainland Regional took first in the pole vault and high jump. Mariah Stephens of EHT finished first in the 100 hurdles and triple jump. Ahmad Brock of EHT swept the100 and 200 dashes.
Contact Michael McGarry: 609-272-7185
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
"I’m excited for the competition going toward sectionals, states and Meet of Champs. I’m excited for the next couple of weeks.”
Lauren Princz
senior sprinter for Egg Harbor Township
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.