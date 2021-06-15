EHT sophomore Justin Sweeney earns win on mound, tri-Cape advances to next round

Egg Harbor Township High School pitcher Justin Sweeney pitched three scoreless innings to earn the win as Tri-Cape defeated Suburban One National/Bicentennial (Pennsylvania) 12-1 in the first round of the Carpenter Cup Baseball Classic on Tuesday at FDR Park in Philadelphia.

Sweeney, who is committed to NCAA Division I Rutgers University, struck out four, allowed three hits and walked just one.

The Carpenter Cup, in its 35th year, started Monday as a 16-team, single-elimination tournament. The event features about 400 of the top high school athletes in the tri-state area. College and major league scouts attend each game.

Tri-Cape consists of players from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference.

Adam Gates (Gloucester Catholic) finished with a team-leading four RBIs to go with two hits and a run scored. Julian Costa (Clearview Regional) drove in three runs. Jared Beebe (Hammonton) got two hits and scored a run. Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph Academy) drove in a run.

EHT senior Ethan Dodd pitched the final inning.

Tri-Cape, which outhit Suburban One National/Bicentennial 15-1, scored three runs in the second, fifth and seventh innings. Unlike traditional high school games (seven innings), the Carpenter Cup is nine innings.

If Tri-Cape wins its quarterfinal game Friday, it will advance to the semifinals held at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. The championship, also held at the major league venue, is scheduled for June 24.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.