EHT softball deals St. Joseph first loss of the season

HAMMONTON — One streak continued Wednesday, another ended.
Sienna Walterson hit an RBI single and later scored in the third inning to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team to a 2-0 victory over previously undefeated St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
The Eagles (15-3), winners of eight straight, are ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. The loss was the first of the season for St. Joseph (20-1), who is the top-ranked team in the Elite 11.
“That felt amazing,” said Walterson, 15, of EHT. “I was so happy and so proud of us.”
EHT suffered a 2-1 loss to St. Joseph on May 3.
“It felt really good to come back,” Walterson said. “We were just ready.”
EHT left the bases loaded in the first inning and stranded two in the second. The Eagles, however, were able to capitalize in the third.
Madison Biddle singled with one out and then stole second and third base.
Walterson, who struck out her first at-bat, then stepped to the plate. The freshman designated hitter was nervous for her second at-bat, but when she saw a changeup coming at her, “I told myself I have to hit this.”
Walterson singled in Biddle to make it 1-0. Later, Payton Colbert drew a bases-loaded walk to send home Walterson, which capped the scoring.
“They were a good team,” EHT coach Kristi Troster said of St. Joseph. “We battled them hard last time, unfortunately we had some errors that game. Our mistakes (Wednesday) didn’t get us, which was nice to see.”
The Eagles left at least one runner on base in each inning.
“I would’ve liked to score more runs because they are such a quality program,” Troster said. “Like, 2-0 is not safe by any means. But I was proud of us. (St. Joseph pitcher Makayla Veneziale) is a great pitcher, and we hit runners on in every inning.
“To have base runners in every inning against a team like that, that’s a great accomplishment for us in the batters’ box.”
Veneziale is the Wildcats’ ace, striking out 151 in 91⅔ innings this season, allowing just 14 earned runs. She got out of a lot of tight situations Wednesday.
“We just couldn’t come up with a big hit,” St. Joseph coach Les Olson said, referring to the 10 runners stranded on base. “We struggled at the plate (Wednesday), that's for sure. Their pitchers threw nice. Both of them.
“I thought if we could score one run and get it to 2-1, maybe we would put a little pressure on them that way. But we could just never get that big hit.”
EHT senior Haley Korsak earned the win, striking out eight in four inning and scattered three hits.
Freshman standout Madison Dollard earned the save, striking out five in three innings. The first-year pitcher has 64 strikeouts in 47⅔ innings.
Korsak has struck out 84 in 51⅓ innings.
Troster said it is a “blessing in disguise” to have two “fantastic pitchers who are two aces. They would be an ace any team they are a part of. We fortunately have two.”
The Wildcats, who won the South Jersey Non-Public B title in 2019, lost in the state Non-Public B finals that year.
The 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Like I told them, it’s not the end of the world,” Olson said. “We have a big game on Friday with Ocean City. We win that, we are still (able to get a share) of (being) division champs. We have to come and have a good day of practice (Thursday).
“Time to get back to work.”
EHT still has some obstacles left, including Cedar Creek (13-3) and undefeated Millville (10-0). This win provides momentum for the playoffs, Troster said.
Walterson agreed.
“I think this will give us a lot of confidence,” she said. “It’s really useful we won (Wednesday).”
EHT;002 000 0 — 2 8 0
St. Joseph;000 000 0 — 0 5 0
WP—Korsak (8 Ks) EHT
LP—Veneziale (9 Ks) SJ
Records—EHT 15-3; St. Joseph 20-1
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
