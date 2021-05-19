EHT softball deals St. Joseph first loss of the season

“They were a good team,” EHT coach Kristi Troster said of St. Joseph. “We battled them hard last time, unfortunately we had some errors that game. Our mistakes (Wednesday) didn’t get us, which was nice to see.”

The Eagles left at least one runner on base in each inning.

“I would’ve liked to score more runs because they are such a quality program,” Troster said. “Like, 2-0 is not safe by any means. But I was proud of us. (St. Joseph pitcher Makayla Veneziale) is a great pitcher, and we hit runners on in every inning.

“To have base runners in every inning against a team like that, that’s a great accomplishment for us in the batters’ box.”

Veneziale is the Wildcats’ ace, striking out 151 in 91⅔ innings this season, allowing just 14 earned runs. She got out of a lot of tight situations Wednesday.

“We just couldn’t come up with a big hit,” St. Joseph coach Les Olson said, referring to the 10 runners stranded on base. “We struggled at the plate (Wednesday), that's for sure. Their pitchers threw nice. Both of them.

“I thought if we could score one run and get it to 2-1, maybe we would put a little pressure on them that way. But we could just never get that big hit.”