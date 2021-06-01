EHT shuts out Cherokee, advances to S.J. Group IV quarters: Roundup

Haley Korsak pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team to a 3-0 victory over Cherokee in a South Jersey Group IV tournament first-round game Tuesday.
She struck out six.
Kayla Dollard, Kiki Schlemo and Kaitlyn Rosario each scored for the Eagles, who are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Natalie Stewart hit three singles. Ryley Martini drove in a run. Madison Donnelly singled twice for Cherokee (9-11).
Third-seeded EHT will host sixth-seeded Gloucester Tech in the quarterfinals Friday.
(4) Southern Reg. 3, (13) Toms River North 2: Southern (14-1) scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth. Toms River North fell to 10-2. The fourth-seeded Rams will host 12th-seeded Rancocas Valley in the quarterfinals Friday.
(7) Lenape 4, (10) Vineland 1: Cecily Laboy drove in Madison Cantoni for Vineland (12-9). Bailey Dickenson and Christina Rodriguez each singled. For Lenape (14-6), Maya Knasiak pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts.
(2) Jackson Memorial 10, (15) ACIT 0: Maura Furst struck out two in three innings for ACIT (8-13). For Jackson Memorial (15-6), Sophia LoPiccolo pitched a complete-game, no-hitter with seven strikeouts.
S.J. Group III first round
(3) Seneca 4, (14) Mainland Reg. 3: Joslyn Adams doubled in a run for Mainland (9-14). Isabella Canesi, Rayna Molina and Ava Kinkler each scored. Joslyn Adams added an RBI single. Bella D’Agostino struck out three in four innings.
The visiting Mustangs took a 3-2 lead with a run in the top of the fifth inning, but Seneca scored two runs in the bottom of the inning. Third-seeded Seneca (13-2) is ranked No. 6 in the Elite 11.
Emily Spencer pitched a complete game and struck out 10 for Seneca (13-2).
(8) Ocean City 10, (9) Lacey Twp. 0: Natalia Cesari homered twice, drove in five runs and scored twice for Ocean City (13-7). Hailey Neville, the winning pitcher, drove in two runs. She struck out 10 and allowed only one hit in five innings. Soph Cera, Aneecia Morales and MacKenzee Segich each scored twice.
Lacey fell to 11-11. The eighth-seeded Red Raiders will travel to top-seeded Central Regional for a quarterfinal game Friday.
(2) Hammonton 14, (15) Pinelands Reg. 1: Krista Tzaferos and Makenzie Edwards each homered and drove in four runs for Hammonton (17-1). Tzaferos and Riley Lancaster each scored three runs. Lilly Miller had two RBIs. Edwards struck out nine in five innings.
Pinelands fell to 6-11. The second-seeded Blue Devils will host 10th-seeded Deptford in the quarterfinals Friday.
S.J. Group I first round
(4) Pennsville 7, (13) Wildwood 5: Ava Troiano singled twice and drove in two runs for Wildwood (6-11). Leah Benichou tripled, singled, drove in a run and scored. Maya Benichou added an RBI single. Sophia Wilber, Ashley Nagle and Laila Rios each scored.
Paige Wilson hit three singles and drove in two for Pennsville (13-9).
Boys lacrosse
S.J. Group I first round
(6) Delaware Valley 11, (11) Barnegat 3: Brock Kephart and Ryan Neal each scored three for Delaware Valley (8-7). Barnegat fell to 11-4.
S.J. Group II first round
(3) Somerville 17, (14) Oakcrest 9: Ryan Liberty scored three goals and added two assists for Oakcrest (11-2). Ethan Nelson assisted twice and scored once. Michael O’Brien had two assists. Gunnar Angier, Michael Raciti, Clayton Husta and Jayden Williams each scored once. Owen Haugan made 14 saves.
Somerville improved to 8-6.
S.J. Group IV first round
(4) Southern Reg. 14, (13) Eastern Reg. 4: Ryan Sininsky and Jake Washco each scored four for Southern (13-4). Luke Bruther and Zach Washco each scored twice. Joey DeYoung had two assists and a goal. Konnor Forlai scored once. Tyler Sininsky made six saves.
Ben Sloves scored twice for Eastern (6-9).
Southern plays the winners of 12th-seeded Cherry Hill East and fifth-seeded Howell in the quarterfinals Thursday.
(2) Lenape 16, (15) Egg Harbor Twp. 2: Drew Carpenter scored twice for EHT (8-6). PJ Hladun had an assist. Keith DeLucca made 10 saves. For Lenape (13-2), Sean Shelko and Luke Birney each scored five.
Girls lacrosse
South Jersey Group I first round
(5) Bernards 19, (12) Lower Cape May Reg. 6: Kelsey Klein scored four goals and had six assists for host Bernards (8-7). The Mountaineers led 12-3 at halftime. For Lower (9-6), Julie Gibson led with three goals and an assist, Sabrina Faulkner added two goals and Maddie Schiffbauer scored once.
Boys volleyball
Collingswood 2, Hammonton 0: Collingswood (5-10) won with scores of 25-16 and 25-22. D’Andrei Williams and Michael Cruz each had seven kills and five digs for the host Panthers (5-10) and Kevin Quan added 10 assists. Hammonton dropped to 1-13.
