EHT opens season with dominant win over Lower

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 76-47 win over Lower Cape May Regional on Friday.
Carlos Lopez scored a game-high 31 points and made four three pointers for the Eagles (1-0). DJ Germann scored 16 points. Isaiah Glenn scored 11. Anthony Colon (eight), Jay-Nelly Reyes (six), Ruben Rodriguez (two), Peyton Smith (one) and Aaron Bullock (one) also scored for EHT.
Archie Lawler scored a team-leading 21 for the Caper Tigers (0-1). Jacob Bey added 13 points. Macky Bonner (six), Mike Cronin (five) and Kamauri Wright (two) also scored for Lower.
Jackson Liberty 49, Barnegat 31 (from Friday): Mason Krey scored nine for the Bengals (0-1). Shikeith Gordon added eight points. Johnnel Johnson, Gabe Terry and Jamari Smith each scored four. Amir Allan (two) also scored for Barnegat.
Phanique Dupree scored a game-hugh 18 for Jackson Liberty (1-0).
Girls basketball
Middle Twp. 54, Lower Cape May Reg. 15 (from Friday): Jada Elston scored a game-high 25 for the Panthers (1-0). She sank six 3-point shots. Brianna Robinson scored nine. Izzy Ireland added six points. Mia Elisano (four), Olivia Clark (two), Riley Marrow (two) and Kylie Graham (two) also scored for Middle.
