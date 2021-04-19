EHT opens long-awaited baseball season with 10-0 win over Lower Cape May

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Coach Bryan Carmichael of the Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team woke up at 5:30 a.m. Monday to the sun shining.
He then checked the TV weather report and saw the forecast was good.
But during the day, a fellow teacher mentioned a storm was moving in and Monday’s season opener could be rained out.
Despite the news, EHT was going to do everything in its power to play Monday.
That’s the attitude you have when you haven’t played a game in two years.
It did rain, but the game went on and the sun even emerged as the contest progressed.
Frank Wright knocked in two runs and Jacob Dembin threw five shutout innings as EHT opened the season with a 10-0 win over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game. EHT (1-0) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
“This was super enjoyable, especially for the seniors,” Dembin said. “It’s our last year together, and we’re trying to have as much fun as we can.”
High school baseball teams around the state surely shared Carmichael’s enthusiasm Monday. The pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
“I wanted to make sure these kids had an opportunity to play,” Carmichael said. “It’s been a long time.”
With no games last season, things are bound to be unpredictable in 2021. Nearly all teams lack varsity experience. EHT epitomizes what many teams are facing. Wright and Dembin are both seniors. Wright got two at-bats as a sophomore and now bats third in the Eagles’ lineup. Monday’s game was Dembin’s first varsity start.
“I don’t know how good we are,” Carmichael said. “I don’t know what we’re going to be like offensively. Some of these kids, this was the first time I ever saw them play a baseball game.”
EHT took advantage of seven walks and an error to score six runs without a hit in the bottom of the first.
EHT eventually got the bats going. Wright knocked in a run with a single in the fourth. His double to base of wall in center field in the fifth knocked in EHT’s final run and ended the game on the 10-run rule.
“I’ve been working on my hitting,” Wright said. “It’s good to see it pay off.”
Meanwhile, Dembin struck out eight and allowed few hard hit balls. Shortstop David Appolonia made a diving catch of a line drive in the third inning.
Dembin relied on his fastball and slider.
“I was pounding the zone,” he said.
Both teams probably felt good just to be back on the field. EHT didn’t even have a preseason scrimmage. Their only scheduled scrimmage was rained out. Wright said the intrasquad scrimmages got kind of old.
“I’m sure a lot of these guys were nervous, opening-day jitters” Carmichael said. “I’m glad we got it out of our system.”
Lower Cape May 000 00 – 0 1 4
EHT 600 22 -10 4 0
2B. EHT. Wright
WP. Dembin (1-0)
LP. Lowry (0-1)
