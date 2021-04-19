EHT opens long-awaited baseball season with 10-0 win over Lower Cape May

With no games last season, things are bound to be unpredictable in 2021. Nearly all teams lack varsity experience. EHT epitomizes what many teams are facing. Wright and Dembin are both seniors. Wright got two at-bats as a sophomore and now bats third in the Eagles’ lineup. Monday’s game was Dembin’s first varsity start.

“I don’t know how good we are,” Carmichael said. “I don’t know what we’re going to be like offensively. Some of these kids, this was the first time I ever saw them play a baseball game.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

EHT took advantage of seven walks and an error to score six runs without a hit in the bottom of the first.

EHT eventually got the bats going. Wright knocked in a run with a single in the fourth. His double to base of wall in center field in the fifth knocked in EHT’s final run and ended the game on the 10-run rule.

“I’ve been working on my hitting,” Wright said. “It’s good to see it pay off.”

Meanwhile, Dembin struck out eight and allowed few hard hit balls. Shortstop David Appolonia made a diving catch of a line drive in the third inning.

Dembin relied on his fastball and slider.

“I was pounding the zone,” he said.