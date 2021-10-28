EHT hopes to soar into playoffs with win

The Egg Harbor Township football team dropped its first two games of the season.
The Eagles seniors decided it was time for a locker-room, players-only meeting.
“We needed to get right,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Marco Algarin said. “We said, ‘We have to play harder. We have to win games.’ We got in every one's heads, and you see the direction we're going in now.”
Egg Harbor Township has won six of seven games. The Eagles (6-3) play at Vineland (1-7) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Egg Harbor begins the weekend in possession of the 14th of the 16 available South Jersey Group V playoff spots. With a win Friday, the Eagles will probably qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and have its most wins since it finished 11-1 in 2009.
“If we win, we’re in (the playoffs),” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. “That’s how we look at it. That’s the only approach we’re taking. We just want to take care of business and go from there.”
Stetser said the Eagles have relied all season on their 18 seniors. Senior running backs Rondell Vaughan Jr. (814 rushing yards) and Mohamed Soumaworo (682 rushing yards) spark the Eagles' offense. Senior defensive lineman James Mahana (5.5 sacks) helps lead the defense.
“This group of seniors had a real good freshmen year,” Stetser said. “We figured this would be group that could contend. This group is really important for what we’re going to try to do going forward. They’ve established the mindset, the work ethic. These kids went through a lot. They committed to it. They took their lumps and worked hard.”
Stetser took over the program in 2014. The Eagles finished 2-8 in 2017 and have slowly been building toward this season since then. It’s not easy to win consistently in Group V, which is comprised of the region’s schools with the largest enrollments.
“It takes a full commitment from everybody involved to compete at the Group V level,” Stetser said. “I think we’re finally starting to get that.”
Egg Harbor opened the season with a 14-6 loss to Mainland Regional. The Eagles then lost to South Jersey Group V contender Washington Township 46-14.
“We got to feel what a Group V contender felt like against Washington Township,” Stetser said. “We really just kept grinding. There was no panic. We were confident in what we had.”
EHT has all the makings of being one of South Jersey’s top programs. The school has one of the region’s largest enrollments. Its artificial grass field is as impressive as any South Jersey facility.
A playoff berth would give EHT a big boost.
“Winning and losing is what matters,” Stetser said. “It (qualifying for the postseason) is big for the atmosphere. It’s big for the support. It’s monumental.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.