EHT hopes to soar into playoffs with win

The Egg Harbor Township football team dropped its first two games of the season.

The Eagles seniors decided it was time for a locker-room, players-only meeting.

“We needed to get right,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Marco Algarin said. “We said, ‘We have to play harder. We have to win games.’ We got in every one's heads, and you see the direction we're going in now.”

Egg Harbor Township has won six of seven games. The Eagles (6-3) play at Vineland (1-7) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Egg Harbor begins the weekend in possession of the 14th of the 16 available South Jersey Group V playoff spots. With a win Friday, the Eagles will probably qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and have its most wins since it finished 11-1 in 2009.

“If we win, we’re in (the playoffs),” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. “That’s how we look at it. That’s the only approach we’re taking. We just want to take care of business and go from there.”

Stetser said the Eagles have relied all season on their 18 seniors. Senior running backs Rondell Vaughan Jr. (814 rushing yards) and Mohamed Soumaworo (682 rushing yards) spark the Eagles' offense. Senior defensive lineman James Mahana (5.5 sacks) helps lead the defense.