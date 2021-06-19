EHT, Holy Spirit, Southern athletes among winners at season-ending Meet of Champions

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — Lauren Princz capped her standout high school track and field in the best way possible Saturday.

The Egg Harbor Township senior won her second Meet of Champions title in the 200-meter dash at Frank Jost Field. She finished in 24.22, the best time in the state this season, according to the MileSplit track and field website.

Southern Regional sophomore Fabian Gonzalez won the discus with a toss of 184 feet, 09 inches. His toss was more than 4 feet farther than the second-place throw of 180-01. Holy Spirit senior Julia Bannan won the girls discus with a 129-foot throw. EHT senior Mariah Stephens won the girls triple jump (37-10.25).

The top-eighth finishers in each event earned medals. The meet was not over at press time Saturday night.

“He was amazing,” Southern coach Scott Baker said of Gonzalez. “I think almost all of his throws (in the trails) would have won (Gonzalez only had one throw under 182 feet). There are bigger things ahead for him. He is only a sophomore. Watching him will be a lot of fun.”

As Princz crossed the finish line, she lifted arm high in the air and let out a smile. Princz then embraced the girls against whom she had competed, hugging them and showing sportsmanship.