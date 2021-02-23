EHT girls win season opener: Swimming roundup

The Egg Harbor Township High School girls swimming team opened the season with a 118-52 win over visiting Cedar Creek.
EHT’s Ava McDonough won the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events, and Denise Yushan took the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
Cedar Creek’s Marlee Canale was first in the 100 backstroke.
At Egg Harbor Twp., meters
200 medley relay — EHT (Kayla Nguyen, Rhylee Cornell, Lauren Greenleaf, Olivia Evans) 2:12.86
200 freestyle — Ava McDonough EHT
2:16.80
200 IM — Denise Yushan EHT 2:34.49
50 freestyle — Alexandria Cotter EHT 29.43; 100 butterfly — K. Nguyen EHT 1:07.20
100 freestyle — Sam Bork EHT 1:05.74
400 freestyle — McDonough EHT 4:55.60
200 freestyle relay — EHT (Evans, Cornell, Greenleaf, Bork) 2:00.63
100 backstroke — Marlee Canale CC 1:09.79
100 breaststroke — Yushan EHT 1:20.65; 400 freestyle relay — EHT (K. Nguyen, Sydney Moore, Katie Carlos, Yushan) 4:29.22.
Records — CC 2-1; EHT 1-0.
Ocean City 115, Atlantic City 55
200 medley relay — OC (Katie Barlow, Alex Antonov, Abby Maglietta, Kelsea Cooke) 2:13.04
200 freestyle — Megan Fox AC 2:10.31
200 IM — Antonov OC 2:31.81
50 freestyle — Barlow OC 29.30
100 butterfly — Abby Maglietta OC 1:16.05; 100 freestyle — Olivia Scherbin OC 1:02.12; 400 freestyle — Fox AC 4:38.93
200 freestyle relay — OC (Antonov, Cooke, Lilly Teofanova, Scherbin) 1:58.95
100 backstroke — Barlow OC 1:12.58
100 breaststroke — Antonov OC 1:20.51; 400 freestyle relay — OC (Scherbin, Maglietta, Teofanova, Barlow) 4:20.51.
Records — AC 0-1; OC 1-1.
Mainland Regional 124, Cape May Tech 44
200 medley relay — M (Shelby Spica, Katie McClintock, Ella Culmone, Rileigh Booth) 2:09.77
200 freestyle — Lindsay Robbins CMT 2:24.24; 200 IM — Jordyn Riccotti M 2:31.94; 50 freestyle — Julia Goodman M 30.24
100 butterfly — Monica Iordanov M 1:12.76; 100 freestyle — Madeline Falk M 1:05.70
400 freestyle — Riley Hieb M 5:26.68
200 freestyle relay — M (McClintock, Summer Cassidy, Falk, Claudia Booth) 1:57.54
100 backstroke — McClintock M 1:07.62
100 breaststroke — Shelby Spica M 1:29.59
400 freestyle relay — M (Morgan Brennan, R. Booth, Goodman, Alexandra Batty) 4:30.91.
Records — M 2-0; CMT 0-1.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
