Journey Green and Alyssa Hickey each led with nine digs to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League match Tuesday.

The Eagles (2-1) win by set scores of 25-22, 25-22.

Hickey added six service points and two aces, and Greenhad four service points and three aces. Aidana Iulchibaeva had six digs and three service points. Ella Douglass added five digs and three service points. Averie Harding led with three kills, Sofia Spatocco and Avery Hickey each had two. Avery Hickey added eight service points and three digs.

Cedar Creek fell to 2-1.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Lakewood 0: The host Wildcats won with scores of 25-14 and 25-15.

Jill Becker had seven kills and four aces for Pinelands (2-1), and Nicole Tarnacki had seven kills, six digs, five service points and two aces. Olivia Shertenlieb led with 22 assists, Arianna Ng contributed five assists, eight service points and five aces. Jayla Kline added seven digs, and Alana Fontanes and Kaitlyn Martin had six digs apiece. Heidi Cyphert finished with four kills and six service points.

Lakewood fell to 1-3.

No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, Toms River North 0: The host Rams (3-0) put together scores of 25-23 and 25-8.

Jessica Smart led Southern with seven kills and had three digs, four service points and two aces. Jordyn Hamlin added five kills, three digs, 10 service points and four aces. Molly Regulski contributed 19 assists, eight service points, and four aces, Bryn Hagen added four kills, and Emily Brunatti had seven digs and six service points.

Southern is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Boys cross country

Oakcrest 23, Cape May Tech 32

1. Cale Aiken O 18:24; 2. Jalynn Battle O 19:48; 3. Evan Felciano C 19:50; 4. Israel Kennedy O 19:53; 5. Cole Oravits C 21:52; 6. Brandon Markec C 22:18; 7. Matt Walden O 22:24; 8. MJ Casanova C 24:00; 9. Jacob Benowitz O 25:16; 10. Axel McCoy C 25:54.

Records: Oakcrest 4-0; Cape May Tech 2-2.

Mainland Reg. 23, Hammonton 34; Mainland Reg. 22, Egg Harbor Twp. 33; Hammonton 24, Egg Harbor Twp. 32

1. Ethan Bongiovanni M 17:36; 2. Trey Goldstein M 18:19; 3. Matt Martino H 18:44; 4. MicahMiller M 19:01; 5. Sean Fudala H 19:01; 6. Matthew McDewitt E 19:40; 7. Jacob Scarpato H 19:59; 8. Ben Getting E 20:02; 9. Justin Yon M 20:07; 10. Andrew Hoover H 20:15

Records: Mainland Reg. 2-2, Hammonton 3-2, EHT 3-2

Girls cross country

Cape May Tech 15, Oakcrest 50

1. Kirstynn McHale C 24:43; 2. Sheila Maldonado C 26:34; 3. Marley Wetzel C 28:23; 4. Olivia Felciano C 32:09; 5. Angelica Tyree O 32:30; 6. Lydia Marcinkieudicz C 33:44; 7. Andrea Arroyo C 34:18; 8. Sam Gilbert O 35:38; 9. Olivia Tropiano O 36:24; 10. Rachel Jones C 37:29.

Records: Oakcrest 0-2; Cape May Tech 3-1.

Mainland Reg. 17, Hammonton 46; Mainland Reg. 15, Egg Harbor Twp. 50; Hammonton 15, Egg Harbor Twp. 50

1. Gillian Lovett M 20:40; 2. Sofia Day M 20:41; 3. Ceci Foreman M 21:30 4. Natalie Clauhs H 21:35; 5. Ava McDole M 21:46; 6. Chloe Malone M 21:54; 7. Claudia Booth M 22:12; 8. Sophie Goldstein M 22:50; 9. Macie Gannon M 25:09; 10. Rachel Bellefin EHT 25:33.

Cape May Tech 15, Oakcrest 50

1. Kirstyn McHale T 24:43; Sheily Maldonado T 26:34; 3. Marley Wetzel T 28:23; 4. Olivia Feliciano T 32:09; 5. Ahelicia Tryee O 32:30; 6. Lydia Marcinkicwicz T 33:34; 7 Andi Arroya T 34:18; 8. Sam Gilbert O 36: 24; 9. Olivia Trapiano O 36:24; 10. Rachel Jones T 37:29

Records: CMT 3-1; Oakcrest 0-2