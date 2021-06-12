EHT girls, Southern boys win state titles

Lauren Princz won an individual event and ran in a winning relay to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School girls track and field team to its first state Group IV team title in program history at Franklin High School on Saturday.

Athletes from Group II also competed in the two-day event, which started Friday.

Princz won the 200-meter dash in 24.23 seconds. Jayda Green, Anne Rutledge, Mariah Stephens and Princz won the 4x100 relay in 47.79. Stephens, a senior, also won the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 4 inches.

Those are just some of the performances that led the Eagles to capture the state title with 56 points. Scotch-Plains Fanwood was second with 41. Last week at the South Jersey Group IV meet, the Eagles were second.

“It feels amazing,” EHT coach Erika Vazquez said. “It just feels amazing, because these kids have been through so much in the last year-in-a-half with losing our season last year because of COVID, not having much of a winter track season. Even this spring season was limited (referencing how some events weren’t held like the Woodbury Relays and Penn Relays).