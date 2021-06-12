EHT girls, Southern boys win state titles

Lauren Princz won an individual event and ran in a winning relay to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School girls track and field team to its first state Group IV team title in program history at Franklin High School on Saturday.
Athletes from Group II also competed in the two-day event, which started Friday.
Princz won the 200-meter dash in 24.23 seconds. Jayda Green, Anne Rutledge, Mariah Stephens and Princz won the 4x100 relay in 47.79. Stephens, a senior, also won the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 4 inches.
Those are just some of the performances that led the Eagles to capture the state title with 56 points. Scotch-Plains Fanwood was second with 41. Last week at the South Jersey Group IV meet, the Eagles were second.
“It feels amazing,” EHT coach Erika Vazquez said. “It just feels amazing, because these kids have been through so much in the last year-in-a-half with losing our season last year because of COVID, not having much of a winter track season. Even this spring season was limited (referencing how some events weren’t held like the Woodbury Relays and Penn Relays).
“These kids have been through so much. They are so resilient, and it just shows you how much hard work and dedication they have. At the beginning of the season they set their goal, and they chased those dreams. This is really what they wanted, and they have been working for it all year. This group of girls have so much heart and determination and will to run after those dreams. It’s been an honor to be their coach. We are very excited.”
Southern Regional won the Group IV boys team state title for the first time in program history.
Southern, the South Jersey champs, captured the state title with 54 points. East Brunswick finished second with 46. Southern has never won a state team title in cross country or track, Rams coach Scott Baker said.
“Surreal. I still don’t even know if it’s real,” Baker said. “It’s crazy. All the pieces came together. I don’t know how to explain it. Some things went wrong, and we still ended up winning it. The kids rallied around each other, kept pulling each other up. It was such an amazing team win.”
Southern had about 10 athletes earn points Saturday.
Jackson Braddock won the 3,200 in a personal-best and meet record 8:48.64, which is the best time in the state and top 10 in the country, according to MileSplit. He set the meet record last week at the sectional meet in the 3,200 (8:55.46). Braddock also finished second in the 800 in 1:53.12, just 25 minutes after his 3,200 race.
Braddock is committed to NCAA Division I University of Virginia.
“That’s inhuman,” Baker said of Braddock’s performance. “That’s crazy. He’s that good. He’s amazing.”
Jaiden Brown won the boys Group IV shot put (55.4.50) for Southern. Fabian Gonzalez won the discus (183-0) and was fifth in the shot put (50-1). Angel Santiago was third in the pole vault in a person-best 14-0. On Friday, Michael Chanda Jake Harrison Andrew Bowker Timothy Sincavage paced second in the 4x800.
The top six finishers in each group in each individual event earn a medal and the top three qualify for the Meet of Champions.
The top two relay teams in each group in each relay event also will qualify for the MOC. Individuals and relay teams can also earn wild-card berths to the MOC in each event.
Southern athletes will compete in seven events at the MOC.
“I can’t even wrap my head around it,” Baker said. “Any adversity they felt, they never felt like they were facing it alone. There was always another teammate to pick them up. That total team dynamic is what guaranteed the victory (Saturday). It wasn’t n individual effort. It was a total team effort.”
On Friday, Princz won the 100 dash (11.92). Rutledge placed third in the 40 dash (58.33) and fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:03.16). On Saturday, Michaela Pomatto was second in the discus (21-1). EHT had an escort from township firefighters when they pulled into campus Saturday, Vazquez said.
Princz will run next year at Penn State.
“It’s been an honor to see all their success. I told them all to leave their mark on New Jersey track” Vazquez said. “To run and throw and jump with all their heart, and to believe in themselves. … and they did exactly that. We are a family, so it’s a great honor to be a part of this journey that they had.”
ACIT junior Tey’ana Ames also qualified for the MOC with second-place finish in the girls Group IV shot put (39-10.50).
In the Non-Public meet at Neptune High School, Holy Spirit had several outstanding performances.
Julia Bannan won the Non-Public B discus with a throw of 126-8. She also finished second in the javelin with a throw of 104-1. Niesha Louis of Trenton Catholic threw 105-3 to win.
The Holy Spirit boys foursome of Luke Halburner, Devin Lee, Michael Weaver and Elijah Steward won the Non-Public B 4x100 relay in 44.72 seconds.
The Spartans also won the 4x400 relay as Lee, Halburner, Jayden Llanos and Steward ran 3:31.18.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
